Kevin Jackson Airs Fox News’ Dirty Laundry After Being Terminated For ‘Reprehensible’ Comments

After former Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson lost his job over sexist and offensive tweets, he doubled down and trashed talked his former network in a recent radio interview.

After Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson was fired for comments the network deemed “reprehensible,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr, he appeared on fellow pro-Trump radio host Joe Piscopo’s show to trash talk the network.

Jackson was cut loose from the right-wing network after he called the women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault “lying skanks.”

Jackson appeared on Fox pretty often to provide his brand of pro-Trump commentary and occasionally filling in and co-hosting network talk shows.

“Fox is dumb,” Jackson told Piscopo during a radio interview first reported by Mediaite.

“I’ll just give you some inside baseball,” Jackson said to Piscopo. “I could have said something to save my job. Fox was like ‘Yeah you want to say this or do that’? Hell no!”

“I could still have a job at Fox, if I wanted to say the right thing.” Jackson continued.

Jackson revealed to Piscopo some of the reasons he decided to put out his controversial tweets.

“There is not a conservative woman I know who would accuse a man of doing what Kavanaugh did they say this woman—this vermon is doing,” Jackson angrily lamented to Piscopo in defensive of his controversial tweets.

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

It wasn't challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

“So I called her what she is.” Jackson insisted.

Jackson spent the remainder of the interview ripping into what he saw as hypocrisy among treatment of their pundits at his employer.

“Ed Henry was hanging out with strippers while he was married,” Jackson said about the former network’s chief White House correspondent who took a leave of absence and a demotion after it was revealed in 2016 that he had an extramarital affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress, as reported The Daily Beast.

Jackson also claimed that Henry had gotten his own show on the network. Henry received no such show.

Jackson wasn’t done there either.

Jackson then turned his attention to the co-host of The Five and host of his own weekend show Watters’ World, Jesse Watters, whose wife has filed for divorce due to rumors that the Watters was having an affair with a Fox News colleague, according to Newsweek.

“Jesse Watters, who just recently divorced his wife, or is in the process, and he’s hanging out with some young chick that he did,” Jackson said.

