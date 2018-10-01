Julianne Hough Flaunts Killer Abs While Wearing White Bikini On Malibu Beach With Hubby Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is living her best life these days with hottie husband Brooks Laich and fans cannot get enough of this stunning duo. The former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge has been juggling a lot of big projects and outings lately, but a new Instagram post from her hubby shows that she’s making time for fun in the sun as well.

Brooks Laich posted a photo via Instagram showing him on a Malibu beach with wife Julianne Hough and another couple. He’s apparently using a GoPro to take the shot and the quartet clearly has already spent some time in the water. Hough is wearing a white bikini that shows off her amazing abs and legs and she’s got a big smile on her face.

In this photo featuring Brooks, Julianne, and their friends, Hough’s newly-chopped blonde hair is slicked back and she looks to be going natural sans makeup. The bikini top is perfect for water sports in the ocean, as it’s not at all revealing and will clearly stay in place. Despite the fact that the top provides full coverage, Julianne still looks sizzling hot in her two-piece bathing suit.

Of course, Brooks himself is no slouch when it comes to having a killer body. Laich’s photo showed off his muscular arms and abs and those who follow him on Instagram know that he works hard to look as amazing as he does.

Laich’s Instagram post garnered plenty of likes and comments from fans, with many followers noting that he and Hough are an adorable couple who seem perfect for one another. Brooks and Julianne have become avid travelers and adventurers together since getting married last year and these days she seems happier than she’s ever been before.

Julianne has left Dancing with the Stars behind her at this point and she seems to be keeping quite busy with other projects. She was recently promoting her latest movie, Bigger, and her IMDb page notes that she’s got something else in the works. A television movie titled One Hit Wendy, starring Hough in the lead role, is apparently in pre-production right now.

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough do make it a priority to spend quality time together having fun, but they both have a lot of plates they’re keeping spinning right now. The former Dancing with the Stars pro has teased that she’s got some exciting projects in development and her fans cannot wait to see what she throws at them next.