Jessica Biel Is In Awe Of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Big… Brain’

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake keep giving us more reasons to strive for couple goals. Most recently, after Timberlake uploaded a new Instagram photo on Monday, Biel commented on the post with heartwarming love that would make anyone drool. And it’s not the first time the couple has shared their love for the world to see. The famous family spent this summer together with their three-year-old son Silas, touring the world for Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour, and uploading lots of lovey-dovey pictures on the way.

E! News shared Timberlake’s latest photo, which depicts him working on his new book, seemingly lost in concentration on his laptop. Biel took the moment as a chance to share her love and support for the singer, with her comment getting a bit racy as she joked about what she loves so much about Timberlake.

“Always in awe of your big…. brain,” Biel commented with a “kiss” emoji.

Timberlake’s first book, titled Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See In Front of Me, will look into the creative process of the singer, documenting moments from his early days to the present, says E! News. It will be available on October 30.

Biel’s comment on Monday was not the first time the actress shouted her love from the rooftops for her man. The actress shares photos of the two together all the time on her own Instagram profile, depicting “normal people” moments galore, as the couple enjoys life together. According to People, Timberlake and Biel took some time to vacation in Italy after the MOTW tour wrapped up in Europe in September. Both of the stars uploaded photos from a romantic drive through Italy to their social media profiles to share and commemorate the event.

“Ciao, IT,” the actress captioned one photo.

In the photo, uploaded September 13, JT drives what appears to be a vintage red Alfa Romeo Spider, according to PEOPLE. Biel takes a selfie shot from the passenger’s seat of the car, with a huge toothy grin as she enjoys her countryside drive with her man.

And that’s not all. Earlier this year in February, Biel shared a heartwarming Instagram post wishing her husband a happy birthday.

“A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you….plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1,” Biel captioned the birthday photo.