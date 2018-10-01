‘DWTS’ Spoilers For Week 2: Dance Order For Monday’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Episode Revealed

Monday night brings the beginning of Dancing with the Stars Week 2 and spoilers tease that there are some exciting performances on the horizon. There’s a lot coming up in episodes airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights again this week, and the order of performances for the October 1 DWTS show has just emerged.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the Week 2 Dancing with the Stars performances will pay tribute to New York City and Las Vegas. Monday’s opening sequence is said to be an amazing one and there’s a huge variety of genre styles incorporated into this broadcast. A lot can be read into the order that DWTS sets for the couples’ performances and the details that have emerged for this next show do seem to be telling.

George Pennacchio of ABC7 usually gets the goods on this front and he shared the Dancing with the Stars spoilers via Twitter. There has been a lot of buzz about DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold already in Season 27, and it looks like they’ll be the first to dance in DWTS Week 2. Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev will be second, with John Schneider and Emma Slater dancing third.

The latter part of the first hour will feature Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy followed by Alexis Ren and partner Alan Bersten. Sixth up are “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, and as PureDWTS has shared in the past, this can be a great spot to be as it should land around the top of the second hour of the show. Going first is usually a great spot, but second through fifth can often get lost in the shuffle.

Seventh during Monday’s DWTS episode is Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will perform right after them. Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will dance after that, with Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke doing the 10th performance of the evening.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are in the 11th spot near the end of Monday’s show. Then, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess get what’s called the “pimp spot” with the final opportunity to impress the judges and the viewers by closing out the episode.

Bobby and Sharna didn’t come into Season 27 as expected favorites, but their charm and fun relationship won many DWTS viewers over in the premiere. They’re already facing romance rumors, and getting the last dance of the night is definitely a nod that the show wants to hype them up even more.

While the “rules” regarding the Dancing with the Stars running order don’t always apply, the basics seem to be in play with these DWTS spoilers about Monday’s episode. DeMarcus and Bobby both generated a lot of hype in Week 1 and Grocery Store Joe proved that his fan base is willing to work hard to keep him around. As a result, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that those three pairs scored favorable positions in the order of performances.

Two couples are reportedly going to be eliminated this week and Monday night’s performances will be key in determining which two pairs head home on Tuesday. Will DeMarcus Ware and Bobby Bones open and close the show will top-notch dances as is expected given their spots in the order? Dancing with the Stars Season 27 is off to an impressive start and fans can’t wait to see what Week 2 has in store for everybody.