Top 5 Most Memorable Recent ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weddings

This week on The Young and the Restless, Nick and Sharon are supposed to get married in Genoa City. If it happens, the wedding will be the third for the couple who share living children Noah and Faith as well as their deceased daughter Cassie. Daughters, Mariah and Summer, round out their brood.

Of course, the Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) just revealed Nick’s terrible secret to Sharon (Sharon Case). A few weeks ago, Nick slept with his ex-wife and the bane of Sharon’s existence, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Phyllis has caused so much trouble in Nick and Sharon’s relationship in the past that she even crashed their 2014 wedding after waking up from a coma.

While everybody gathers for Sharon and Nick’s wedding, she ends up arriving late, and Nick questions if she’ll arrive at all, according to the weekly spoilers video. There’s a possibility that she ends up standing up Nick at the altar, but since that feels way too predictable, seasoned soap fans expect some type of dramatic twist that changes things.

In celebration of the upcoming nuptials for “Shick” for the third official time, here are the top ten all-time best weddings in Genoa City.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) got married in December 2005. Their love story has lasted for several years despite many ups and downs. They’ve remained mostly happily married for well over a decade now, and that is a rarity indeed in the world of daytime drama.

Robert Voets / CBS

Nick and Sharon got married surrounded by their children in 2014. Of course, Nick’s ex-wife Phyllis crashed the ceremony dramatically. Morrow and Case shared their memories on this wedding the Inquisitr recently reported. Both actors declared their previous marriage, which was their second, a great wedding.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) married the first time in 2015. The event is especially memorable because of the lengths the show went to hide Morgan’s real-life pregnancy. She had the biggest bridal bouquet ever. More recently, Devon and Hilary married in a gutwrenching ceremony at the hospital shortly before she died due to injuries she received during a car crash with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Monty Brinton / CBS

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (then Billy Miller) tied the knot in 2010, much to her father’s chagrin. They even lived in a “Father Knows Best” house together as husband and wife. Even crazier? Victor (Eric Braeden) had Victoria arrested on her wedding day, but they became legal before authorities dragged her away.

Monty Brinton / CBS

In 2013, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tied the knot in one of their many weddings. The event was advertised as “killer,” and in the storyline, Eric Forrester from The Bold and the Beautiful designed the gown. Nikki also suffered from MS symptoms throughout the wedding and had spent time in the hospital the week before. The happy event also involved a bomb at Newman Ranch and Adam getting shot. As far as weddings go, it was quite a memorable one for the Newman patriarch and matriarch.