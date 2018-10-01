Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Gets Married Following Brother Track’s Arrest

Where was sister Bristol Palin?

It was a big weekend for two of Sarah Palin’s children — one was arrested and another got married.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the former governor of Alaska’s oldest child, 29-year-old son Track Palin, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred at his home with an unidentified woman on Friday, September 28. This was his third arrest in less than three years.

The very next day, Saturday, September 29, Track’s younger sister, 24-year-old Willow Palin, married her love of five years, Ricky Bailey. Track did not attend the ceremony.

The couple — who got engaged nine months ago in New York City with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in the background — held their wedding ceremony at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, which overlooks North America’s highest mountain peak, Denali, in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah posted several images and one video from her daughter’s big day on Instagram, including a pic of Willow hugging her dad, Todd Palin; the happy couple dancing with Willow’s youngest sibling, 10-year-old brother Trig; and fun photo booth snapshots.

“Couldn’t be more perfect,” said 54-year-old Sarah.

“So much love ~ and surrounded by the mutual love & support of cherished friends & family… just PERFECT! Congratulations Mr & Mrs Bailey!”

Willow posted a funny video from the reception on her Instagram page, in which her now-husband attempted to cut into the wedding cake. As he began to realize that he was not actually cutting a piece of dessert, she used her knife to help him discover that there really was a bottled beverage inside the pretty packaging. After struggling to open the drink, he kneeled down and drank all of the clear liquid in one big swig.

Willow’s younger sister, 17-year-old Piper, said it was “the most perfect day” on Instagram. She posted a photo of the newlyweds, taken from behind as they walked across a bridge, which showed the beautiful long train of the bride’s wedding gown.

According to Radar Online, big sis Bristol Palin did not attend Willow’s wedding because she was so upset that Track, who wasn’t even there, was invited.

The media outlet reported that the Teen Mom OG star’s ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, “banned” their two daughters, 2-year-old Sailor and 16-month-old Atlee, from being around their troubled uncle. Consequently, if Track had attended the wedding ceremony, Bristol would have had to leave the kids behind with a babysitter.

Bristol was supposed to be one of Willow’s bridesmaids and, according to a Radar Online source, was also supposed to deliver a speech during the wedding.

Meanwhile, Bristol’s oldest child, 9-year-old son Tripp — whom she had with ex Levi Johnston — is busy preparing for his stint on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, which premieres on ABC on October 7.