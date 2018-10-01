Playboy Model Kerri Parker Chooses To Treat Brain Tumor Using Cannabis Oil, Risking Jail Time

Ex-Playboy Bunny Kerri Parker has chosen to forgo 12 rounds of recommended chemotherapy that were scheduled to begin Monday, says the New York Post. Instead, the former Miss UK winner is opting to rely wholly on cannabis oil for treatment instead, even though the substance is illegal in the UK, where she currently lives.

Apparently, the 34-year-old battled a brain tumor in 2013, which was successfully removed. She has been living her life, she says, staying fit, and doesn’t feel that chemotherapy treatment is right for her as it will make her sick all over again. Part of her decision was made by doctors telling her that no previous cancer patients have recovered after the 12-step chemotherapy program they are recommending, she reportedly told the Mirror.

“I’ve been working hard over the past few years. I’m training for a black belt in martial arts and I’m the fittest and healthiest I’ve been, so when doctors say they want me to have treatment which will make me sick, it makes no sense to me,” Parker said.

The choice comes with risks, as Parker plans to use high-concentrate THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) oil, not CBD (cannabidiol) low-concentrate that is currently legal in her country. THC is the psychoactive chemical in cannabis products that make users feel “high,” and is not present in lower-dose legal CBD products.

Kerri Parker, a former lab technician and Playboy model, says THC oil is ‘her only chance of living’. https://t.co/iAQOk6Sxna — Metro (@MetroUK) October 1, 2018

Kerri is a former lab technician and ex-army medic, according to the New York Post, so chances are, she understands the risk she will be taking by choosing an unconventional treatment method. It seems that the star is relying on anecdotal evidence, rather than medical proof, that the method will be successful for her.

“Cannabis has helped many others with cancer. I’m willing to put faith in it too.”

The Mirror says that Parker is taking advice from Callie Blackwell, who claims illegal cannabis products helped treat her 12-year-old son, who was given only days to live from his cancer condition. Apparently, the mother claims cannabis saved his life as he is now cancer-free and 18 years old. However, oncologists say that at this time there is no evidence saying that cannabis products will cure cancer. Justin Stebbing, a professor of Cancer Medicine and Oncology at Imperial College London, weighed in on the topic with the Mirror.

“Patients refuse chemo for all sorts of reasons – a decision I’d respect – but to say cannabis oils could help prolong survival of brain cancer would be a push. Cannabis does have painkilling effects but it doesn’t actually have any anti-cancer properties,” Dr. Stebbing said.

As for Parker, the switch to a higher THC product has come with a range of side effects that she is not used to, but her previous use of CBD products to stave off cancer has led her to believe that THC oil is the route to go.

“I truly believe it is the only chance I have of living right now,” Parker said.