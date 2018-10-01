‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Claps Back At Body Shamers In Emotional Instagram Post

The controversial ABC reality show posts a message about body positivity to her critics.

Bachelor in Paradise star Jenna Cooper is moving on with her life, and she’s leaving social media shamers behind. The ABC reality star, who became the center of a cheating controversy just one day before her engagement to fiancé Jordan Kimball aired on TV, says the truth will soon to be revealed regarding “fraudulent” text messages sent under her name.

Texts posted by Bachelor spoiler king “Reality Steve” Carbone alleged that Jenna Cooper had been “faking” her engagement to Jordan Kimball to help her “business” and that she was cheating on him with another man. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cooper promised a “huge twist” regarding the identity of the message sender as she attempts to clear her name. But while Cooper’s update post generated plenty of comments, some of them targeted her appearance, per Entertainment Tonight.

Jenna Cooper later hit the comments section to clap back at the social media trolls who criticized her face and eyebrows. The reality star assured the negative commenters that she is “100% sure” they wouldn’t want her to “come back and analyze” their face or body.

Cooper posted a second Instagram photo to promote body positivity. The blonde beauty was wearing a red and white striped one-piece bathing suit and drinking a Coke in the snap, which she confirmed had “no photoshop or airbush.” Cooper told fans that she likes her “expressive eyebrows” and “being a little extra.” The reality star also called out haters for investing so much time in critiquing her looks and she vowed to only post for fans who are “sweet and supportive” going forward.

You can see Jenna Cooper’s social media posts below.

It ‘s a shame that Jenna Cooper is no longer engaged to Jordan Kimball—he ended his relationship with her in lieu of waiting to find out the truth about the incriminating texts—because her body confidence is only dwarfed by his.

Kimball, a model for the prestigious Wilhelmina agency, seems to think his eyebrows have superpowers. In fact, Kimball’s catchphrase on The Bachelorette was “The power is in the brows.” The outspoken male model was also known to say, “Before you put your socks on, put your confidence on.” But lest fans think Kimball is shallow or one-dimensional, he made it clear he wants to be known by more than his looks.

“I’m multi-dimensional,” Kimball said on The Bachelorette. “I’m not just some guy with hair. Ya know?”