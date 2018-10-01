Sia Surprised Her Beloved Muse, Maddie Ziegler, With An Audi For Her 16th Birthday

Maddie Ziegler’s life has been anything but typical ever since she first appeared on “Dance Moms” back when she was just eight years old. Ever since her career has skyrocketed due to the success of the show and a little help from one of the most popular singers in the world. Sia first cast Maddie in her music video for “Chandelier” in which Maddie first donned the now-iconic white wig and nude leotard. The girl danced around and the artistic vision quickly went viral.

So when Maddie Ziegler turned sixteen yesterday, nobody was all too surprised that Sia gifted her muse an Audi (well, nobody was surprised except for maybe Maddie). The teenage starlet posted pictures of her new ride on Instagram as well as photos with Sia and Kailand Morris (Stevie Wonder’s son). According the caption, Maddie couldn’t “believe” the car was actually hers.

Sia, who is now forty-two, has a deep affection for Maddie and has spoken about their friendship and professional relationship before. As reported by People, Sia knows she is mostly responsible for the crazy attention Maddie Ziegler gets. Pink “16” balloons sat next to the car.

“Maddie was already famous when I discovered her, but I have certainly expanded her exposure and feel responsible for that. I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes. Some would argue a teenager can’t or shouldn’t be charged with making sound choices for themselves and so I do try to choose the best for her always.”

Overnight, the picture showing Maddie’s new car has received over 1.7 million likes and over 20 thousand comments. With 12.2 million followers, Maddie may be used to all the attention. She poses in a simple dress with a red stripe. Her white sneakers could belong in the closet of any teenage girl. Maddie, despite huge amounts of fame and attention, has seemed to keep a pretty cool head through all of it. Her Instagram bio reads “happy girl” and it’s unsurprising since the teenager gets to leave out her dreams of dancing alongside artists like Sia.

The star shares her fame with her little sister, Mackenzie (or, just Kenzie) Ziegler who recently launched her own makeup line. Kenzie also has her own successful music career and from the looks of photos the girls post together, it’s clear they have a close connection.

Maddie Ziegler celebrated her birthday with friends and family.