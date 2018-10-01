Jinger Duggar Accused Of ‘Racism’ For Putting Her Two-Month-Old Baby In A Head Wrap

Some commenters were not happy about baby Felicity's garb for the family's trip to a Chicago Cubs game.

Jinger Duggar is facing accusations of racism after she put her two-month-old in a head wrap during the family’s trip to a Chicago Cubs game last month.

The 24-year-old reality television star and her 31-year-old husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took baby Felicity to see the Cubs play a game at Wrigley Field this weekend. Jinger shared pictures of her baby to Instagram — donning a tiny Cubs jersey with a maroon wrap on her head to keep warm in the fall Chicago weather.

As Hollywood Life noted, some commenters were not happy at the choice of attire for baby Felicity — and believed that the couple was being racially insensitive by placing her in the head wrap, a common accoutrement to African American culture.

“This is racism,” one commenter wrote. Another called it a “microaggression,” a term that means a subtle or unintentional act of discrimination toward a person or race. The term has gained popularity in recent years as advocates have taken on more subtle forms of racism — especially in actions and settings where the actions had once been seen as socially acceptable.

Jinger Duggar is not the first celebrity to be accused of cultural appropriation, a term that means an insensitive adoption of another culture. As Teen Vogue noted, Katy Perry was blasted for dressing like a Japanese geisha during a performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

After being criticized, Perry apologized and said that she didn’t understand at the time that her appearance could be hurtful to others.

“I listened, and I heard, and I didn’t know,” she said. “And I won’t ever understand some of those things because of who I am. I will never understand, but I can educate myself, and that’s what I’m trying to do along the way.”

As the report noted, Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss was also criticized for wearing Native American garb at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. The company would apologize for the incident. Kylie Jenner has also faced frequent accusation of cultural appropriation for her dress and hair stylings, including a picture showing off cornrow braids in her hair. Others have defended Jenner, noting that the father of her baby is a black man and her daughter is of mixed race.

Others defended Jinger Duggar for the picture, saying that baby Felicity’s head wrap didn’t belong to any particular culture, and some believed it looked more like a French beret than a head wrap common to African American culture.