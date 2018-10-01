‘Big Brother 20’ Finale Ratings May Provide Answers For The Show’s Questionable Future

Spoiler alert for those who have not watched the season finale yet.

It was a season of epic twists and jaw-dropping gameplay. Big Brother closed out its twentieth season on Wednesday night with a live finale that crowned Kaycee Clark the winner of this game. Kaycee Clark went head-to-head with Tyler Crispen in front of a jury of their peers to determine who would get the minimum of five votes required in order to win the $500, 000 grand prize.

The ratings for this season’s finale were relatively high for the show. According to TV by the Numbers, the show achieved the highest mark in its time slot for the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49. With an estimated 5.65 million viewers, the show did well considering that it wasn’t in its usual timeslot and that it was also competing with ABC premieres.

It’s no surprise that viewers turned on their TVs to see how this crazy season was going to turn out. The Level 6 alliance boasted extremely good gameplay, with some of the best players the show has ever seen. The final two, in the end, were Level 6 members. The summer was anything but predictable as two powerhouse alliances — Level 6 and FOUTTE — took over the BB house.

Controversies marked the season, making it an interesting summer to watch from start to finish. Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C — also known as Chris Williams — were rumored to have conceived a child in the BB house. Swaggy C actually proposed to Bayleigh during the live finale, and she accepted. Following the finale, the couple released a statement that confirmed they had in fact conceived, as the Inquisitr detailed, but that Bayleigh had unfortunately miscarried in the jury house.

The iconic host of the show, Julie Chen, also shocked viewers when she returned to the program following her husband’s firing from CBS. The most surprising part of her comeback, however, was not the return itself. Rather, Julie Chen did something she isn’t known for doing — breaking the script. In her sign-off, Julie Chen referred to herself as “Julie Chen Moonves,” the first time that the host has ever done so in the show’s history, the Inquisitr relays. Les Moonves, her husband, was fired from CBS after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

The ratings for the show give hope to the network as rumors about Julie Chen’s potential departure run rampant. While it is still unclear whether or not Julie Chen will be returning to the show — she’s already quit The View — Big Brother 21 and Celebrity Big Brother are already receiving promotion from the network. BB 21 casting is open and Celebrity Big Brother is set to air sometime in the winter.

It looks as if Big Brother isn’t going anywhere soon. But as for the show’s host? Well, expect the unexpected.