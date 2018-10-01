‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Mariah Tells Sharon About Nick And Phyllis!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 2 bring chaos to Genoa City when Mariah reveals Nick’s dark secret to Sharon and Billy is ousted as Jabot CEO.

First, Billy (Jason Thompson) is taken off guard upon his arrival at Jabot, according to She Knows Soaps. Since Ashley (Eileen Davidson) revealed he stole $500,000 from Jabot to support his gambling addiction, the board voted no confidence in Billy as CEO, which isn’t a surprise.

While Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Jack (Peter Bergman) agree to pay off Billy’s debt to Jabot, he agrees to go to rehab. However, Billy worries that Jack and Phyllis have formed an alliance against him, but she assures him that his time in rehab will mean misery for her. Billy even agrees to attend Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding as Phyllis’s plus one.

Speaking of Nick and Sharon, they prepare to get married, but they face opposition in the form of all three of their daughters. First, Summer (portrayed by Bayley Corman) tries to convince Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to tell Sharon the truth about Nick and Phyllis. Later, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) expresses her doubts about her parents getting married again. She’s so tired of them letting her down by fighting and breaking up. Faith cannot stand to get her hopes up.

Coming up on #YR, Traci steps up, Mariah questions Nick, and Sharon leaves everyone worried. pic.twitter.com/bAllF3Fpbl — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 1, 2018

Finally, after talking to Faith about her misgivings over her parents’ wedding, Mariah reaches a difficult decision. In tears, she tells Sharon about Nick’s secret. Mariah informs her mother than Nick and Phyllis slept together one night several weeks ago. The incident happened when Nick felt he and Sharon had broken up, but that doesn’t necessarily make things okay considering they reunited the very next day after their brief fight over Nick acting like his father, Victor (Eric Braeden).

Mariah felt she had to reveal the details she knows so that Sharon can go into her marriage with Nick with her eyes wide open. Of course, now Sharon must decide what she’s going to do about this shocking new news. There’s no getting around the betrayal, but her love for Nick might be strong enough to overcome it — especially since Sharon knows she’s also keeping a huge secret.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) establishes roots in Genoa City. Rey moves into the apartment above Crimson Lights, and his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) helps him with the boxes. Arturo (Jason Canela) shows up, and he asks Rey about his previous life in Miami.

