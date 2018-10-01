Was Kenya Moore Fired From ‘RHOA’? She And Sheree Whitfield Address Their Sudden Exits From The Show

Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield will not be seen on Season 11.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 trailer was released by Bravo TV on Monday, October 1, and noticeably missing from the two-minute clip were Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield, both of who starred in full-time roles during the show’s 10th season.

Following the debut of the teaser, Moore and Whitfield released statements to The Daily Dish, via Bravo TV, confirming they would no longer be seen on the reality series. However, while Moore was rumored to have been fired from the show, she claimed in her statement that it was actually her decision to leave the show and focus on her pregnancy.

“I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama free environment,” Moore said in her statement. “I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.”

Moore also teased fans, claiming they will see her “soon.”

As some have heard, rumors regarding a potential spinoff series for Moore have been swirling for the past several months, per All About the Real Housewives. However, at this point, Bravo TV has not confirmed any such plans. Instead, they seem to be focused on the ongoing promotion of the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which includes new cast member Shamari DeVoe.

Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, and Eva Marcille are also returning to Bravo TV for Season 11.

Kenya Moore joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the show’s fifth season and during Season 10, she secretly wed her now-husband Marc Daly. Months later, Moore revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

While Kenya Moore won’t be seen on the show anymore, she has maintained friendships with a number of the series’ stars, including Kandi Burruss.

As for Sheree Whitfield, she was featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when the show first began but wasn’t seen at all from Season 5 through Season 7.

“I’m in a new chapter in my life and I’ve decided not to return to [The Real Housewives of Atlanta] so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family, and explore new endeavors,” she told The Daily Dish. “As promised, please stay tuned for She by Shereé to launch, we’ll be accepting pre-orders soon! I wish all the ladies the best!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 premieres on Bravo TV on Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m.