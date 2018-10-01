Donald Trump Tells The Press ‘I Consider You Part Of The Democrat Party’

The remark came at a press conference in which Trump also mocked a female reporter.

Donald Trump’s contentious relationship with the media took another turn on Monday, when the president told members of the press that he considers them “part of the Democrat Party.”

Trump made the comment at a press conference after announcing a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. While he was attacking Democrats for their pressure campaign against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, the president said that he believes the press is working in tandem with the party, The Hill reported.

“I consider you a part of the Democrat Party,” Trump told members of the press.

The remark came after Donald Trump sparred with reporters asking about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, growing irritated at their continued focus on the allegations rather than asking about the new trade deal which was the purpose of the press conference.

Trump grew especially angry at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins when she asked if the White House had put limitations on the FBI in its investigation of the allegations against Kavanaugh.

“Don’t do that,” Trump told her. “Excuse me, do you have a question on trade?”

In another exchange, Trump told ABC reporter Cecelia Vega, “You’re not thinking. You never do.” Trump appeared to misunderstand the reporter, who he said was flustered when she was called on during the press conference.

“I’m not, thank you, Mr. President,” she replied. President Trump presumably heard “I’m not thinking, Mr. President,” to which his acerbic rejoinder came quickly thereafter.

Donald Trump has often come into conflict with members of the media, even publicly mocking them during press conferences. One of the most notorious incidents came during the 2016 campaign, when Trump waved around his arms while mocking Serge Kovaleski, a reporter who has the congenital condition arthrogryposis, which affects the joints.

Trump to press: "I consider you a part of the Democrat Party" https://t.co/JcXF8b9UU7 pic.twitter.com/Nl39sir2XH — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2018

The mocking of the disabled reporter was a major point of contention for critics, and late in the campaign it remained his most controversial moment, NBC News noted.

“When asked in a recent Bloomberg poll what bothered them most about Donald Trump — of a slew of controversies — likely voters picked one action above all others: When the candidate mocked a reporter with a disability last November.”

Donald Trump’s relationship with the press has grown worse during his time as president, and he frequently refers to news outlets that are critical of his administration as “fake news” while promoting Fox News and other media outlets that offer him more friendly coverage. He has also referred to the press as the “enemy of the American people,” a remark that has drawn sharp rebukes from members of the media and from some First Amendment advocates.