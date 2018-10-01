Pink Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Dog In Heart-Wrenching Instagram Post

It’s never easy to lose a pet… even when you’re a celebrity.

Yesterday, Pink took to her Instagram account to mourn the loss of her beloved Golden Retriever, Frangelica “Nanni” Moore Hart. In the caption of the post, Pink tells fans that her dog lived from 2002-2018, passing away at the age of 16, which is pretty impressive for a Golden Retriever, who typically have life expectancies of 10-12 years.

In the photo itself, Pink and Frangelica sit on the floor of what appears to be their family home. Pink is dressed in a pink off the shoulder sweatshirt, a grey sports bra with a star pattern, leggings, and a black bandana in her hair. She lovingly presses her face against Frangelica’s as the pooch plants a kiss smack dab on Pink’s lips.

So far, the image has earned the singer a ton of attention with over 490,000 likes in addition to 16,000 comments. Some fans commented to let Pink know that they were thinking about her while others shared the story of the loss of their own pet.

“I’m so very sorry for your loss….my heart breaks knowing how difficult it is. Sending love your way.”

“My heart goes out to you. If only humans could love so blindly and unconditionally as our canine family do,” another commented.

“I just lost my dog 2 weeks ago. I’m sorry for your loss,” one more wrote.

A few of Pink’s famous friends also commented on the post, including Reese Witherspoon.

“This breaks my heart. Why don’t they live longer? Sending you [love.]”

“There’s not much tougher than that. Thinking about you and sending love,” Brandi Carlisle wrote.

In the caption of the image, Pink also thanked the pooch for waiting for her to get home before she passed. And she is not the only celebrity who has lost a pet in the past few months. As the Inquisitr reported back in August, Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy mourned the unexpected loss of their dog Anastasia.

Johnson shared a series of photos via Instagram of the pup along with a heart-wrenching caption.

“Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night. We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before.”

She then went on to list all of the things that she will love and miss about her beloved dog before saying that she wishes Anastasia would have been able to be the flower girl at their upcoming wedding.

Hug your pets tight tonight.