Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek Of Sharon’s Wedding Dress On ‘The Young And The Restless’!

Nick and Sharon have a big wedding coming up this week on The Young and the Restless, and recently, the show showed a fantastic behind-the-scenes sneak peek at all of the work that went into designing the gown that Sharon Case will wear when she walks down the aisle.

Recently, Y&R shared a stunning video to Twitter, showing Sharon Case being fitted for the custom gown that she’ll wear as Sharon for her wedding to Nick (Joshua Morrow) in Genoa City. According to Case, a lot of work went into creating the gorgeous dress, and she stood for fittings several times a week to ensure that the gown fit her perfectly.

The costume designer, Elif Inanc, created the design, and Kay built the gown. Interestingly, Kay actually made Sharon’s first wedding dress on Y&R when she and Nick married for the very first time in 1996. Case revealed that her first Y&R wedding dress marked the first time in her life that she’d ever had a dress custom made just for her.

According to Inanc, the most essential piece of Sharon’s gown is the Chantilly Lace, which the show imported from France. Inanc gave all the glory to Kay for expertly piecing together the lace, which will create the perfect final look for the dress.

A wedding is nothing without the PERFECT dress! ✨ Take a behind-the-scenes look at @sharonlcase’s custom-made gown for the big day. Don’t miss an event to remember this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/5W0FI943U2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 30, 2018

The design ultimately came down to something sleek and modern that also fit the character of Sharon — who has a feminine, flirty style — as well as Case’s body. Case said, “It’s not somebody else’s wedding gown. It looks right on me. It looks like it was meant for me.”

Case had nothing but praise for the team who created what appears to be a stunning gown for the upcoming nuptials.

Fans expressed shock that so much time, effort, and money went into creating the costume for the big day. One Twitter user, Crystal Jones, wrote, “Wow that was really interesting to know! I had no idea they put that much effort into the designs & whatnot for each wedding being that the soap stars get married a lot! That really gives a new perspective!”

Several other fans expressed their desire that the wedding moves forward as planned. AnnC took to Twitter to write, “Wow! It is an amazingly beautiful dress! I just hope she says I Do cause she and Nick are my favorite couple and they deserve a little bit of happiness!”

With Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers showing that Sharon does learn about Nick’s night of passion with his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), there’s certainly reason to worry that this blessed event will go off without a hitch. Everything points to trouble, but it’s likely that a big twist could end up with this couple living happily ever after — for a while at least.