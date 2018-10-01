Bella Hadid’s Insanely Green ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover Perfectly Showcases Her Jaw-Dropping Eyes

Bella Hadid is obviously well-blessed in the beauty department. With her killer bone structure and incredible body, it seems that the supermodel’s beauty is beyond compare. And to top it all off, her green eyes are currently making their rounds on Instagram. Bella Hadid shared her cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia to her 20.2 million Instagram followers Monday morning. The photo features an absolutely stunning Bella dressed in all green. She even flashes green jewelry in the form of a ring and an ornate necklace.

Her eyes stand out immensely in the shot as the green clothing and jewelry work to bring out the earthy tone in Bella’s eyes. Her makeup, which has flecks of gold, enhances the overall ethereal quality of one of the model’s most stunning feature. Bella’s lips are painted in a light pink and she slightly smiles. The model is full of energy, power, and sexiness in the cover photographed by Mariano Vivanco.

The supermodel has been busy walking in fashion shows around the world. New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week all took place in September and Bella showed the world she’s not somebody to mess with as she worked each runway.

Bella has also been joined by her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid for her worldwide fashion antics. Both women have walked in numerous shows together. Such as a stunning Moschino show in which Gigi’s dress was carried by butterflies, per the Inquisitr. Bella walked in the same show but without the butterfly fanfare. With a killer dress and matching hat, Bella looked positively chic.

The Hadid family is definitely a powerhouse in the fashion world. Just recently, a video of the family by Vogue and Bardia Zeinali was released. The video showcased how beautiful the family was as Bella’s mother, sister, and brother all appeared at the iconic Beetlejuice dinner scene.

Wearing 2019 New York Fashion Week looks, the video showcases the weirdness of Beetlejuice with the stunning beauty of the Hadid family. Fans went nuts over the mashup and the video as shared on Twitter and Facebook as well.

Bella Hadid has certainly made a name for herself in the fashion industry and it goes beyond her family name. The star’s out-of-this-world beauty is undoubtedly unique. The rest of 2018 looks great for Bella as she could be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City in the coming months. Cosmopolitan reports that her appearance in the 2018 show is still unconfirmed.