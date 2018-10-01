Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Tight, Red Latex Outfit

Kylie Jenner is having no problem showing off her post-baby body. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted in Miami over the weekend to celebrate the 21st birthday of her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and she was dressed to impress.

According to an October 1 report by the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner was photographed partying with Jordyn Woods in Florida on Sunday. Kylie and Jordan celebrated at LIV nightclub in Miami, with a dinner hosted by Dave Grutman.

“Wow what a birthday cake Happy Birthday @jordynwoods,” Kylie captioned a Snapchat video of Jordyn receiving her lavish birthday cake on Sunday.

The makeup mogul donned a red, latex outfit, which included form-fitting, high waisted pants and a spaghetti strapped crop top that showcased Kylie’s toned tummy and ample cleavage.

The Life of Kylie star wore her short blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in a straight, blunt bob. She also sported a pair of clear heels to complete the outfit.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods was dressed to the nines as she donned a very short white sequenced two-piece dress that showed off her legs and chest. The best friends were spotted leaving the establishment together, as Kylie Jenner hid her face from the cameras as she ducked behind Jordyn, and used her hand to shield her eyes from the prying paparazzi.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie has recently learned to embrace her curves. The new mom, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February, is said to be loving her hourglass figure, which reportedly reminds her of her sister Kim Kardashian’s famous body.

“Kylie’s butt is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big butt like Kim. She’s very proud of her growing booty, it’s her favorite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi’s doing,” an insider recently told Hollywood Life of Jenner’s new post-baby curves.

In a recent question and answer session with fans, Jenner opened up about her curves, and how her body has changed since giving birth to baby Stormi, 8 months. Kylie even admitted that she’s having trouble finding clothes that will fit her.

“My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!