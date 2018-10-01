Teresa Giuidice Divorce Won’t Happen, According To Her Lawyer

Despite troubling times, Teresa Giuidice plans to stand by her man.

While much of their life is tumultuous, Teresa Giudice’s marriage to Joe Giudice does not seem to be faltering, reports Page Six. The stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey were living the high life before they were sentenced to prison for bank fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and bankruptcy fraud that helped them net $5 million dollars over 10 years. While this might put a strain on some relationships, Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., insists this is not the case.

“Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she’s not filing for divorce. It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it.”

Those that keep up with the couple may find this surprising, especially after Teresa told ABC News that she blamed Joe for their life of crime.

“I do blame him because if he was on top of everything then this wouldn’t have happened,” Giudice told ABC News in 2017. “He keeps saying, ‘You just got to move on from this. You can’t keep bringing up the past.’ It’s true. I need to let it go and move on.”

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Teresa served 11-and-a-half months in prison before being released in December 2016. Joe started his prison sentence in March 2016, intending to serve 41 months. He was able to get 5 months off of his sentence removed and is now due to be released sometime in March 2019. While his release date is getting closer and their marriage is said to be solid, things might not all be sunshine and rainbows.

Page Six is reporting that Teresa was spotted at Bloomingdale’s at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey. “She’s going through a hard time,” an onlooker reported. With Teresa’s attorney maintaining that her marriage is fine, people are theorizing about what could potentially be giving Teresa a “hard time.” The most popular guess is that it involves the drama going down in the upcoming season of her Bravo reality TV show. Page Six is suggesting that it may be her major fight with fellow housewife Melissa Gorga, which the upcoming season plans to explore.

As for a divorce “never” happening for Teresa and Joe, only time will tell if they can adjust to normalcy once Joe is released. The Real Housewives franchise always plans to deliver the drama, but whether that drama will involve Teresa and Joe’s marriage remains to be seen.