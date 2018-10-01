Catelynn And Tyler Pregnant! ‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple’s Daughter Nova Is Getting A Baby Brother Or Sister

Catelynn can't wait to see her husband with their third child.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting their third child in the coming months, and according to a new post on Instagram, the longtime Teen Mom OG star “can’t wait” to see her husband with their new baby.

As their daughter Novalee Reign nears her 4th birthday, Lowell is thrilled to be having another child with Baltierra. She shared a sweet photo and message to her husband of three years on Instagram on September 28.

“I love you both so much! [Tyler Baltierra], thank you for being an amazing daddy to Novalee I can’t wait to see you with the next one,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

Lowell and Baltierra’s baby news was admittedly unexpected, and, during an appearance on the “Reality Life” podcast last week, Baltierra confirmed that he and Lowell were using protection at the time that they conceived. However, despite the initial shock of the situation — which was likely pretty intense for the both of them — Baltierra feels that Lowell’s pregnancy was simply meant to be.

“I didn’t cry… I was shocked!” he admitted, according to a post shared by In Touch Weekly magazine on September 28. “We were using protection. We were using all levels of protection. It was not planned, at all.”

According to Baltierra, he and Lowell weren’t in a place where they were planning for a pregnancy, because she was just coming off of a stint in rehab to treat a number of mental health concerns. As he explained, he and Lowell were actually attempting to prevent a pregnancy “at all costs.” That said, after learning of his wife’s baby news, he is confident in their ability to become parents yet again.

“The fact that it happened while using protection… it was the universe saying this baby was meant to be born,” he said. “It was a big shock to me. I won’t say that I was over-the-moon excited, but after a while you get excited and happy about it.”

Also in his interview with the “Reality Life” podcast, Tyler Baltierra admitted to facing challenges after Catelynn Lowell returned to their Michigan home from treatment. As the reality star explained, he was used to doing things a certain way. So, when Lowell was suddenly a part of the household, he was fired up to “pump the brakes.”

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and their co-stars, tune into tonight’s premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 8 at 9 p.m. on MTV.