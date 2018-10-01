‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Ashley Takes Down Billy!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 1 brings chaos to Jabot as Ashley reveals the truth about Billy’s embezzlement. Plus, Lily gets some advice while Nikki and Abby convince Victor to make amends.

Traci (Beth Maitland) visited Lily (Christel Khalil) at Walworth. Lily admitted that the toughest thing about serving her sentence is living with the terrible guilt. She also told Traci that Devon (Bryton James) visited her, and they’re in a better place now. Traci advised Lily to let go of her guilt, and hold on to the family she has supporting her during her prison sentence.

As for Traci, she discussed Billy’s (Jason Thompson) failed intervention, and Lily gave her some advice about Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) intervention, which consisted mostly of prayer and tough love. Later, the twins visited their mom, and they all made a pact to be there for each other during the difficult time.

Meanwhile, at Jabot, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) discussed ways to help Billy out of the $500,000 embezzlement jam he got himself into. Billy shot down every idea. Later, Phyllis turned to her ex-husband Jack (Peter Bergman) for help. Billy walked in on them hugging, but then Jack explained that he’d give Billy the money to repay Jabot as long as he agreed to rehab. Billy couldn’t believe how lucky he is to have both Phyllis and Jack in his life. After Jack left, Billy held Phyllis tightly.

At Crimson Lights, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worked to convince Victor (Eric Braeden) to go to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding. However, Victor reminded her he didn’t even get an invitation to the couple’s third trip down the aisle. Then, Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up, and she also told Victor she’d want him at her wedding no matter what. Eventually, Victor agreed to attend after Nikki and Abby ganged up on him.

After arguing with Kyle (Michael Mealor) about why she didn’t reveal Billy’s embezzlement, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) met Traci at the Club. While there, Ashley appealed to her sister to relieve Billy of his duties and take over as CEO of Jabot. Traci balked at the idea because it would leave Billy rejected and humiliated, but Ashley told her that is precisely what would happen if Traci didn’t take over.

Ultimately, Ashley called a board meeting much to Traci’s chagrin. Billy arrived at Jabot and panicked when he couldn’t access accounts, and Gloria (Judith Chapman) informed him of the board meeting. For a while, everybody argued over Billy’s gambling addiction, and Phyllis assured everybody that Billy would seek help at rehab.

However, eventually, Ashley dropped the bombshell detail that Billy stole $500,000 of Jabot money to use for gambling. Jack asked Billy to refute the lie, but Billy couldn’t — he did take the money from the family business. After that, Ashley called for a no-confidence vote.