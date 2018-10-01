Kaycee Clark Makes History As The First Openly Lesbian Winner Of ‘Big Brother’

"Let's go!"

Kaycee Clark walked away from Wednesday night’s finale of Big Brother $500,000 richer. The pro-footballer won Season 20 by just a single jury vote over fan-favorite Tyler Crispen — who was celebrated by viewers for his amazing gameplay. However, fans are also celebrating Kaycee’s win for another reason. Kaycee is the first openly lesbian winner in the history of Big Brother, and she opened up on the show about her struggles earning the acceptance of her family. Kaycee discussed her identity with The Hollywood Reporter following her win.

“Being full lesbian, with tattoos and into sports I was just different than what they’ve seen in past seasons.”

She is the second openly gay winner of the show following Andy of BB 15. Kaycee Clark was known for her catchphrase — “let’s go!” — which she often said after winning a competition or in the diary room following a big move. The phrase represents her pretty well, as the footballer is seen as a positive athlete with a go-getter attitude.

Kaycee also made history as the first Asian-American woman to win the Power of Veto — a power in the competition which allows the wearer to potentially save someone on the block from eviction. This wasn’t just a fluke win, either. Kaycee won a total of five vetoes in the competition, which is an unusually high number of victories. What’s even more astounding is the fact that she had to wait the longest out of anyone in the house to even play a veto competition, reducing her overall opportunities.

She was chosen as a player by the “BB Hacker” around mid-season — the hacker being Haleigh Broucher — and played in her first ever veto competition of the summer at this point. Maybe with even more chances to play, she might have stacked up even more wins.

Kaycee’s game play style is notable in the fact that it was almost completely honest. Most BB players end up lying or backstabbing at some point, but Kaycee made it a point to stay true to herself and to rely on her social game — as she pointed out in her final speech to the jury.

After joking about hair gel, Kaycee revealed her plans for her prize money,

“I want to help out my family and whatever I can do to make life easier for them. And I want to travel with my family and friends and just enjoy life.”

Kaycee was a member of the powerhouse Level 6 alliance which dominated the house all summer, even when they weren’t the ones in power. This summer will go down as one of the best in recent BB history. With two openly gay players in the final three, JC Monduix being the other, this season proved to be inclusive and entertaining. As Kaycee says, “let’s go!”