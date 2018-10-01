‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Says Bristol Palin’s Addition Is ‘Not A Good Decision’ For The MTV Franchise

It's 'weird as hell!'

Bristol Palin was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG over the summer — and at least one of her new co-stars feels that the casting decision wasn’t ideal for the MTV franchise.

During an appearance on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast last week, longtime cast member Tyler Baltierra — husband of Catelynn Lowell — admitted that while Palin may have received a warm welcome from the returning members of the cast, he isn’t completely thrilled about her new role on the show.

“Do I think it’s weird as hell? Absolutely,” he said, according to an October 1 report from In Touch Weekly magazine. “Do I think it’s a really, like, not a good decision for the franchise? Yeah. But that’s out of my control.”

Palin first confirmed her addition to Teen Mom OG at the end of July.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG,” she wrote, along with a photo of her film crew and her three kids — including Tripp Easton, 9, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 1. “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

Months later, during a trip to New York City to promote the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG, Lowell posted a cast photo with Palin, fellow newbie Cheyenne Floyd, and returning cast members Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout.

“Nice meeting you ladies,” Lowell wrote. “Welcome to the #TeenMomOG side.”

In addition to Tyler Baltierra’s negative feelings about MTV’s decision to cast Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG, his co-star — Maci Bookout — spoke out with her own thoughts about the casting news. She admitted that it didn’t make a lot of sense to bring a new person to the show.

“I think me and Catelynn and Amber [Portwood] are all pretty much on the same page,” Bookout said during an appearance on Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast in August. “If they bring in new cast members, we don’t want it to be called Teen Mom OG because that’s not true if there’s new cast members.”

The “OG” in the title of the show stands for “Original Girls.” So, because Palin isn’t an original cast member of the show, many of the series’ stars and fans of the series have been left confused by MTV’s decision to bring Palin and Floyd aboard.

To see more of Bristol Palin, Tyler Baltierra, and their co-stars — tune into tonight’s season eight premiere of Teen Mom OG at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.