Rihanna Flashes Some Serious Skin In Cleavage-Revealing Top While Out In Singapore

The singer made a surprise appearance at Sephora in Singapore to celebrate her makeup line's first anniversary.

Crowds gathered to see Rihanna at a Sephora store in Singapore, and the star didn’t let them down as she went braless during her surprise appearance on Monday night.

RiRi has been celebrating the one-year anniversary of her makeup brand Fenty Beauty, and this time she graced the people waiting for her at the ION Orchard shopping mall in an eye-popping pink outfit.

The 30-year-old singer posted a few pictures on her Instagram page of her revealing look, which consisted of a cleavage-baring pink and red top and a pink and white striped high-waist skirt with red floral details around the waist. In one of her raunchy photos, Rihanna is seen striking a sexy pose on a balcony, alongside the caption, “when @fentybeauty is the secret weapon.”

The founder of Fenty Beauty was welcomed by around 200 guests at the store, where she mingled with fans and looked happy to pose for pictures with fans, the Straits Times reported. She was joined by Fenty Beauty makeup artists Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono.

Just before she turned up at the mall, Rihanna announced her appearance by sharing an Instagram story with her fans, saying, “Surprise Singapore! I’m here! Come meet me @sephorasg ion mall tonight. We ain’t done celebrating @fentybeauty’s anniversary yet. Can’t wait to see ya there!”

The pop star is fresh off her trip to Dubai, where she took part in the first live Fenty Beauty Artistry & Beauty Talk with 250 fans on Sunday. She took to the stage to show off her new collection and collaboration with Sephora, and she was all smiles as she gave the audience a makeup class.

“Dubai we had such a great time with you! Special thanks to @SephoraMiddleEast for hosting us here!!! And to all of our guests who came to support my first ever Artistry and Beauty talk! It was so fun to engage with you in person. Stay tuned for more to come,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

For her Dubai appearance, RiRi went braless yet again underneath a brown trench coat, which she wore as a dress and cinched at the waist with a glamorous belt that hugged her curves and showed off her cleavage. She paired the look with some cool, gold-rimmed sunglasses, golden sandals, and matching purse.

The pop star is currently promoting Fenty Beauty, which was officially released worldwide in September last year. The brand is known for its publicly-acclaimed 40-shade foundation range, which works for all sorts of skin tones.