Megyn Kelly: Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Julie Swetnick Has A History Of Lying

NBC News host Megyn Kelly said Julie Swetnick — the woman who claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was present during multiple gang rapes at drunken high school parties in the 1980s — lacks credibility and has a sketchy past.

Kelly — who was a corporate litigator for nine years — pointed out that Swetnick has a well-documented history of lying, including a fraud and sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her for sexually harassing two former male coworkers.

“She faced her own accusations of misconduct at a Portland company years ago,” Megyn said October 1 on the Today Show (video below). “That company claims she told them she had graduated from Johns Hopkins, but they learned the school had no record of her. She also falsely described her work experience.”

Ex-Boyfriend Filed Restraining Order Against Swetnick

Megyn Kelly then referenced the November 2000 sexual harassment and fraud lawsuit filed against Julie Swetnick by her former employer, WebTrends, a web analytics company based in Portland, Oregon.

“She engaged in unwanted, sexually offensive misconduct herself,” Kelly said, referencing WebTrends’ lawsuit, posted by the Daily Caller. “They said she made false and retaliatory allegations against her coworkers that they had been inappropriate with her.

“She took medical leave and simultaneously claimed unemployment benefits. At the same time in D.C., there was a restraining order filed against her by an ex-boyfriend.”

WebTrends filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against Swetnick in 2000, claiming she had engaged in “unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct” toward two male coworkers, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

WebTrends also said Swetnick had lied about her education and work background when she claimed she had graduated from Johns Hopkins University. John Hopkins has no record of her attendance there.

When her male colleagues complained about Swetnick’s predatory behavior, WebTrends alleges that Swetnick “[made] false and retaliatory” sexual harassment allegations against two other male coworkers “in a transparent effort to divert attention from her own inappropriate behavior.”

WebTrends said a human resources director conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence to corroborate Swetnick’s sexual harassment allegations, so she later backpedaled.

Julie Swetnick became famous in late September 2018 after her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of having been present at several high school parties she attended in the early 1980s, when she was in college and Kavanaugh was in high school.

Swetnick: I Went To 10 Parties Where Girls Were Gang-Raped

Swetnick claimed she attended at least 10 of these raucous high school parties, where girls were drugged and gang-raped. Julie even claimed she was gang-raped at one party, but kept going back to them.

Swetnick has not accused Brett Kavanaugh of raping or sexually assaulting her, but merely being present at the high school shindigs where drunken gang rapes supposedly took place.

There are no police reports or other accounts of the alleged gang rapes, and Swetnick has produced no evidence or witnesses to corroborate her claims.

In March 2011, Julie Swetnick’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Vinneccy, filed a restraining order against her, claiming she threatened him after he ended their four-year relationship

“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife, and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Vinneccy told Politico.

Richard Vinneccy, a registered Democrat, said Julie Swetnick is unstable and a liar, so her “gang-rape” claims should be viewed very skeptically.

“I know a lot about her,” Vinneccy said. “She’s not credible at all. Not at all.”

Megyn Kelly: Christine Blasey Ford Can’t Prove Her Claims

Separately, Megyn Kelly — who’s politically Independent and an outspoken critic of President Trump — also slammed the 36-year-old sexual assault allegations leveled against Kavanaugh by professor Christine Blasey Ford.

No witnesses have corroborated Ford’s allegations and — as with Julie Swetnick’s claims — there are no police reports or other contemporaneous documents to support the accusations.

“You cannot prove a sexual assault of Dr. Ford,” Megyn said. “You can’t, even she can’t. She has no corroborating witnesses. The people she named do not support her story. Those are the facts.”