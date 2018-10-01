Reality Steve Dismisses Jenna Cooper’s Latest Claims, Stands By Reporting On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star

The drama regarding Jenna Cooper, former Bachelor in Paradise fiance Jordan Kimball, and gossip king Reality Steve continues. Cooper just took to social media again to say that she has conclusive evidence proving that everything Reality Steve posted about her is fake, and it didn’t take long for the gossip king to respond to her claims.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier on Monday, Jenna Cooper has claimed via Instagram that she now has forensic evidence that will prove what she has been saying in recent weeks regarding the explosive allegations that came via Reality Steve’s blog. While the Bachelor in Paradise star said that what she’s learned involves a big twist, she also said that she can’t share specifics yet.

Shortly after Cooper’s Instagram post bearing these claims, Reality Steve addressed the situation again via his Twitter page. He said that as far as he’s concerned, nothing has changed from what he’s previously detailed. Reality Steve has said more than once that he thinks Jenna’s lack of an initial denial — and how she’s handled things since then — essentially prove that his initial report was accurate. Regardless of what she’s saying now, he isn’t backing down from his reporting.

“As I said last week, nothing Jenna says or does now means anything to me. It’s been 3 weeks. Her actions immediately after this came out explain everything. She’s just trying to save face and I don’t believe anything that comes out of her mouth now. I stand by my reporting.”

Bachelor in Paradise fans are definitely taking sides on all of this, and it comes as no surprise that Reality Steve’s followers tend to stick by him and his reporting on the subject. Plenty of Jenna’s Instagram followers are commenting that they support her and are anxious to see what she has to share. Jordan Kimball, for his part, is mostly staying out of it all at this point.

Numerous Bachelor in Paradise fans are of the opinion that Jenna is trying to stay relevant, and is just dragging this all out for attention. Some feel that she needs to step up and own what happened, and it has not gone unnoticed that she keeps saying that she has proof without yet revealing specifics.

In a continuing battle of social media posts, Cooper did share another photo on Instagram not long after Reality Steve’s tweet. It was a lengthy post, and in part, she noted that her main mistake was in trusting the wrong people.

Will Jenna Cooper ever come out with information that can convince Bachelor in Paradise fans that she was an innocent victim in all of this? Reality Steve isn’t wavering an inch in the midst of these allegations, and people will be curious to see if anything definitive ever emerges to refute what he’s previously shared.