Ben Affleck is doing well in rehab and plans to go home soon. According to sources, he might be getting engaged shortly as well.

ET reports that actor Ben Affleck is ready to go back to work soon, after over a month of rehab for alcoholism.

The actor was seen at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles recently at a business meeting. Affleck is still working hard on staying sober, and he’s very determined to make his own decisions. According to a source, “Ben is sober at the moment and has made plans to leave the facility soon. He has been pushing to go back to work and has expressed he believes he is ready and strong enough to live at home.” The source also adds, “Ben is eager to get back to work and he seems to be taking his sobriety more seriously than ever. Ben has made it very clear that he will listen to everyone’s advice and then make his own decision.”

The source also said that Jennifer Garner — Affleck’s ex and the individual who drove him to the rehab facility on August 22 — is trying to support him the best she can, but she knows there is only so much that she can do.

“Jen doesn’t want to push him at all. She wants him to do what it takes once and for all to get clean and sober for life.”

This source also reports that Affleck has been visiting with his 22-year-old girlfriend Shauna Sexton. The Playboy model has reportedly been coming to the rehab center and coming to his home, where he’s allowed to work out while still in rehab. “A big concern by Ben’s friends is his decision to keep seeing Shauna. They’re still very much together and Ben talks to her every day.” The source also explained that it’s hard for Affleck’s friends to trust her because they don’t know her, she seemed to come from out of nowhere, and she is not sober herself. “They wish that Ben would hold off on a relationship for now.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

But Radar Online reports that Affleck is already planning a wedding with Sexton. According to an insider that Radar Online spoke to, “He’s totally in love with Shauna and wants them to live together the moment he’s home, then he’ll make it official with a proposal.” And despite Affleck’s friends’ concerns that the Playboy model isn’t sober, in September she actually did promise to give up alcohol in support of her boyfriend’s sobriety. His medical team has objected to her visits — but she continued to see him anyway.

“Ben insists he’s got his sobriety under control and he’s ready to check out soon. But he’s phasing it in by having these day releases in the meantime,” the insider said of Affleck’s current condition.