Kim Kardashian Rings In Monday In Barely-There Bikini Top On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is not feeling it this Monday. She took to Instagram to share a humorous (and sexy) snap of herself in a skimpy black bikini top as she makes a bleh face to symbolize how she’s feeling about the weekend being over.

In the snap, the 37-year-old is apparently lying on her back as she takes a selfie. The cosmetics mogul is wearing a face full of makeup, with particular attention being paid to her eyes as she is rocking a golden-hued eyeshadow and mascara that makes her eyelashes look long and lush. Hey eyes are slightly closed as she she holds her mouth open, with her tongue peeking out, as to demonstrate she is feeling rather bleh about Monday rolling in.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is wearing a tiny bikini top with the Chanel brand logo embroidered right in the middle. The bikini features an interesting round shape that leaves little to the imagination. The swimwear appears to be a rare collector’s piece from 1996, according to Vestiaire Collective, which sold one for more than $700.

“Monday Mood,” Kardashian caption the photo.

The post racked up more than 335,000 likes and more than 5,500 comments in less than 30 minutes, with fans commenting on her looks as well as her reality show. However, other Instagram users also commented on the recent antics by Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

“I guess Kanye asked you to post this pic,” one user wrote, referencing a recent row the two had on Keeping Up With The Kardashian involving her social media accounts.

As the Daily Mail noted, West is reportedly trying to oversee Kardashian’s Instagram page, which she is not happy about.

“I’m like it’s my Instagram, you’re not going to tell me what to post, that’s like the one thing, no one will tell me what to post,” she told her sister Khloe as she explained what they had been fighting about, as per the Daily Mail.

Ye, as he is known since yesterday as per his request, has been in the news recently for a series of comments he’s made, including a pro-Trump rant he delivered after performing “Ghost Town” with Kid Cudi and 070 Shake during the 44th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, as Rolling Stones reported.

After his speech, West took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the 13th amendment of the United States Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude on April 8, 1864. In the tweet, West suggests that Trump’s policies will abolish the 13th amendment, a message he paired with a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

West has received both backlash and praise for his comments.