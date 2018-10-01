Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Shows Off Her Tight Bikini Body At The Beach

The 22-year-old started dating the actor just before he left to enter rehab.

Shauna Sexton showed off some major skin in a bikini-clad trip to the beach, though by her standards the attire may be considered a bit modest.

Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend was photographed wearing a skimpy bikini during a trip to the beach in Malibu. The Daily Mail caught some pictures of her outing, showing the 22-year-old dressed for the warm weather in a revealing top.

Affleck had been spotted with Shauna Sexton just before he left for alcohol rehab, and their still-budding relationship has reportedly caused some tension with those close to the actor and director. As Entertainment Tonight reported, some friends and close family don’t know if the 22-year-old — who quit her job as a veterinary technician just after her relationship with Affleck started — can be trusted.

“A big concern by Ben’s friends is his decision to keep seeing Shauna,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “They’re still very much together and Ben talks to her every day, and sees her most days.”

The source added that Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is unsure of whether the relationship with Shauna will be helpful for Ben as he focuses on his recovery.

“Jen is treading very lightly and trying to express her concerns,” the source said. “It’s very hard for anyone who is close to Ben to trust Shauna.”

Affleck started dating Sexton after getting out of a long relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. Affleck’s struggles with drinking reportedly contributed to the relationship ending, and he decided to go back to rehab not long afterward.

While Ben Affleck has been in rehab trying to straighten out his life, Shauna Sexton has been making plenty of headlines for her risqué photographs. That includes an Instagram photo showing a nude Sexton leaning against a disco ball, keeping herself strategically covered.

And at the same time that she vaulted to fame for her relationship with Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton also posed nude for Playboy as the May 2018 Playmate of the Month. In her feature, Sexton talked about what she looked for in a partner.

“I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short,” she said (via People magazine). “I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.”

At the time that she appeared in Playboy, Shauna Sexton described herself as “very single.” It was not clear if the interview was conducted before she and Ben Affleck officially started dating, however.