Watch Colorado Rockies Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NL West Tiebreaker Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Game 163

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to win their sixth straight NL West pennant when they face the Colorado Rockies in a one-game tiebreaker Monday.

On a historic day in Major League Baseball that features, for the first time ever according to NBC Sports, two one-game tiebreakers on the same day, the Colorado Rockies visit Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the second game on Monday, a game that will live stream from Dodger Stadium to determine the champion of the National League West Division.

The winner of the game, which officially counts at the 163rd game of the regular season for both teams, per UPI, will host the National League East-winning Atlanta Braves on Thursday, in the first game of the best-of-five NL Division Series. The loser must face the loser of the day’s first game, pitting the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs in the Central Division tiebreaker, as Inquisitr reported, in the one-game NL Wild Card playoff on Tuesday.

The Dodgers send 24-year-old rookie righthander Walker Buehler to the mound, to try to nail down the sixth-straight NL West pennant for Los Angeles, per Baseball Reference data.

Bueller was a tough-luck loser his last time out, on September 25, despite lasting six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and allowing just two runs on four hits with five strikeouts. But before that, the rookie was on a roll, winning four of his last five, per BR, including a 12-strikout, six-inning, two-run performance against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 19.

Rookie righty Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Dodgers on Monday. Harry How / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Monday National League West Division tiebreaker game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 1:09 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, or 4:09 p.m. Eastern Time, 3:09 a.m. Central, on Monday, October 1.

The Rockies will count on 23-year-old Venezuelan righty German Márquez, who dominated the Dodgers the last time he faced them, on June 30, powering though eight innings with nine strikeouts and no walks to go with only two hits — though one was a home run by Kiké Hernández — in a 3-1 Colorado victory at Chavez Ravine, as BR records.

Though the Rockies won the National League pennant in 2007, going on to lose their only World Series appearance in four straight games to the Boston Red Sox, the Colorado club has never won a division title since doing the National League as an expansion team in 1993, per BR.

Watch a preview of the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Monday National League West Division tiebreaker game in the video below, courtesy of TrueRGM.

To watch a live stream of the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers one-game NL West tiebreaker, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 163 showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers game streamed live at no charge.

An audio-only live stream of the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NL West tiebreaker game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.