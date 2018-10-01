How People Reacted To Kanye West’s New Slavery Tweets

Many celebrities seem downright confused by the things that Kanye West says these days.

After his Saturday Night Live speech about President Trump this weekend, Kanye West took to social media to explain his thoughts about the 13th Amendment.

He posted a mixed-media message to Twitter of himself on a private plane wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and wrote, “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

The 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolished slavery and involuntary servitude on April 8, 1864. It was the first of three Reconstruction Amendments adopted after the American Civil War.

Kanye later made another tweet in order to clarify his point. “The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise. Meaning it never ended. We are the solution that heals.”

According to CNN, Many people on Twitter, including celebrities, seemed confused by his tweets.

Actor Chris Evans replied to Kanye, saying, “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

On Instagram, Lana Del Ray also responded to Kanye, saying, “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture.” The singer also went on to say, “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p***** just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention just as much as he does – something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue.”

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Kanye has claimed to have been bullied backstage at Saturday Night Live for wearing his MAGA hat. Producer Swizz Beatz commented on his claim, saying that fans rightfully felt a certain way about Kanye’s support of President Trump. “Ain’t nobody bullying you, we love you. But you gotta stop that sh**, that sh** ain’t right.”

Earlier this year Kanye tried to make amends for saying slavery was “a choice.” He had made a comment stating, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years… For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.” But since then he has said, “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel. So I want to take this moment right now to say… I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.”