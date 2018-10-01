Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Fans Who Shamed Her For Eating During ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian is standing up for herself when it comes to her weight and eating habits.

According to an October 1 report by People Magazine, following Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans began to shame Kourtney Kardashian for eating during her scenes.

Following the show, Kourtney took to her Twitter account to clap back at the haters, revealing that she wishes they would just let her “live” her life without judgment.

“I swear I just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live,” Kourtney tweeted, adding a laughing face emoji and several food emojis.

Sources tell the magazine that Kourtney Kardashian works very hard for her toned body and that she also has a very different body type from her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who have opened up in the past about losing weight.

Instead, Kourtney tries not to lose too much weight, as she doesn’t want to be too skinny. The mother of three reportedly tries to stay around the 100-pound mark for her tiny 5-foot-0 frame.

“She works out and eats in order to try to stay around 100 lbs. Yes, she eats very healthy but she wants her body to be healthy and not underweight or malnourished,” an insider tells the magazine.

Earlier this year, Kardashian revealed that she weighed just 98 pounds, only 36 pounds more than her 8-year-old son Mason Disick.

The report goes on to reveal that Kourtney stays in shape with diet and exercise, adhering to a very specific diet and vitamin plan. The reality star reportedly takes collagen supplements on an empty stomach each morning, followed by a glass of water and then a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

Kourtney Kardashian is said to then eat her homemade avocado pudding before working out, and then will consume stove top whole grain oatmeal following her exercise routine.

For lunch, Kardashian will eat a salad with some lean protein such as chicken or salmon, with homemade dressing to keep her sugar intake down. She’ll later eat fruit or veggies as a snack in the afternoon and follow up with a light dinner such as soup.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons. First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears,” Kourtney previously revealed via her app.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!