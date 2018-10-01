Did Tamra Judge Have Lizzie Rovsek Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

Lizzie Rovsek was featured on 'RHOC' for just one season.

Is Tamra Judge responsible for Lizzie Rovsek’s sudden exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

During a recent appearance on Tony’s Tea Corner podcast, the former reality star addressed where she stands with her former co-stars today — and hinted that a veteran housewife was responsible for the end of her career with Bravo TV.

“I love Vicki and I love Kelly. Vicki went through a really rough couple of years, but she’s been a good friend to me,” Rovsek said on the show, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on October 1.

According to Rovsek, she had a turning point with Gunvalson while filming the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 9 reunion, when Gunvalson came into her dressing room and said, “Come on girls, let’s go out there and tell the truth.”

As for an alleged “older housewife” who secluded her from the group, the report told readers that nod likely belonged to Judge — who Rovsek had issues with throughout her time on the show.

“I was actually hired full-time. I was not hired as a friend,” Rovsek explained. “We filmed a lot of stuff, it was an amazing year for me. I don’t really know exactly what happened. A showrunner came up to me a few times and said ‘I’m just gonna be honest with you. There’s an older housewife on the show that says you do not want to be here.'”

While Rovsek said that the showrunner would not disclose who exactly was hoping to have her booted from the series, fans will recall that the two women weren’t exactly close friends during filming. In fact, Rovsek labeled Judge “insecure” after her husband — Eddie Judge — said he’d like to “shag” her while playing a game of “marry, shag, kill” on the show.

Continuing on in her interview, Rovsek said that she had just one regret and oddly enough, that regret involved Judge.

“The only thing I regret is letting Tamra talk about my kids on the reunion. I should have stood up for myself there,” she said.

Although Lizzie Rovsek is no longer featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she remains in close contact with some of the series’ former and present stars, including Gretchen Rossi — who left the show after Season 8 — and new cast member Emily Moore-Simpson, who joined the series earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.