Singer Lana Del Rey Has Stern Words For Kanye West On Latest Instagram Post

Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to tell Kanye West she was disapproved of his recent comments and behavior.

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy, and this weekend was no exception. After confusing musical performances on Saturday Night Live, one of which involved him dressed as a Perrier bottle, and an unexpected pro-Trump monologue, Kanye took to his Instagram to post a photo of him modeling the “Make America Great Again” hat that he also wore during the show.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” reads the caption. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love”

People were quick to express their opinions in the comments, especially regarding the 13th amendment—an amendment regarding the elimination of slavery. One notable comment came from Lana Del Rey, who responded to his message with outrage, reports the BBC.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” Lana wrote. Lana went on to say that Kanye must “relate” to Trump in some way. “Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism-none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

“If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p***y just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does-something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue.”

Lana signed off on the message saying the message was sent with “concern that will never be addressed.” While other celebrities have thrown in their 2 cents on Kanye’s recent troubling behavior, Lana’s comment was particularly prominent as she performed at Kanye’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

Kanye has been under fire before regarding his support of Donald Trump, as well as controversial comments on slavery being a “choice.” “If I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” he said in his Saturday Night Live speech. While his speech was not aired live on television, footage of his rant was filmed by audience members. The footage immediately went viral on social media.

So far, Lana’s comment has received a mostly positive reception, with people supporting her criticism of Kanye’s actions. Kanye has yet to respond to Lana’s comment publicly.