Kim Kardashian Stuns In All-Black In NYC After It’s Revealed She & Kanye West Have Been Fighting

Kim Kardashian and her family spent the entire weekend in New York City, largely in part to her husband Kanye West’s appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

According to the Daily Mail, on Sunday Kim Kardashian stepped out looking stylish. Photographers snapped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by herself in SoHo, as she wore a form fitting Prada ensemble.

Kardashian stunned in a hip-hugging black jumpsuit that flaunted her tiny waist. The leather-inspired outfit was a tube top, and showed off Kim’s toned shoulders and ample bust.

The mother-of-three wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, completing her look with a pair of gray, pointed toe boots. Kim carried her phone in her hand, but did not wear any jewelry for the outing. She also donned dark eye makeup to match her black outfit.

Kim Kardashian was spotted out in NYC just a few hours before it was revealed that she and her husband, Kanye West, had been going through a rough patch following the birth of their third child — daughter Chicago — earlier this year.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim opened up to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, revealing that she and Kanye had gotten into a fight that stemmed from her neglecting him for her mommy duties.

“Last night, I was just not in the best mood, I was just tired. I got home… and I was on my computer he was like, ‘Hey, babe, will you get off your computer? I wanna talk, let’s hang out.’ And I was like, ‘OK, will you give me 10 minutes? I’m on a deadline, I have to get this done,’ Kim told her sister.

Kardashian then revealed that the couple’s son, Saint, came in and asked his mother to take a bath.

“I go, ‘OK!’ and I shut the computer, and Kanye’s like, ‘You’re gonna take a bath with him, but I asked to hang out and talk and you wouldn’t!?'” However, the bigger issue came when Kim said she refused to get Kanye a band-aid.

“We had a fight because I wouldn’t get him a band-aid. I said, ‘Did you look in the proper place? There’s a band-aid there.’ But he didn’t like that one. There was a band-aid there, and I even put it on him! But he didn’t like the color of the band-aid,'” Kim stated, adding that Kanye complained that he “slaved” to make clothes for her, and she couldn’t get him the right band-aids.

Kardashian and West are often at the center of divorce rumors and drama, but they have continued to work through all of the issues that life has thrown at them — and have kept their marriage surprisingly private given how much they are thrust into the spotlight.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.