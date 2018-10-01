Aubrey O’Day is living her best life these days — and she’s sharing the best of what she’s got with her Instagram followers regularly. O’Day is currently touring again with three members of the original Danity Kane, and fans are also watching her weather some emotional moments with her ex Pauly D. on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. In the midst of all of this, she’s sharing some sultry, sexy posts on Instagram that keep her fans buzzing.

O’Day’s latest Instagram post showcases her voluptuous figure while highlighting another look that she credits to Fashion Nova. The fashion brand is quickly becoming a favorite among celebrities like Aubrey, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek, Car Masters vixen Constance Nunes, and Bachelor in Paradise hottie Krystal Nielson. One marketing draw to Fashion Nova that seems to appeal to all of the aforementioned celebs is that the brand has no shortage of sexy ensemble pieces available.

In the saucy photo, Aubrey is wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans with a lace-up front, and a royal blue satin and lace bra. She’s got her hair in loose waves, and she is sharing a come-hither look complimented by a nude lipstick and metallic eyeshadow.

The makeup look seems similar to another styling she recently shared on Instagram, which as the Inquisitr detailed, also featured Fashion Nova. This post showed O’Day sitting on something, with the room fairly dark behind her, as she leaned back on her hands slightly. The sultry pose was definitely a hit with the singer’s followers, with some noting that she looked sexy and that every photo she takes is the bomb.

Over the weekend, Aubrey performed in New York City with Danity Kane. She shared numerous video clips via her Instagram Stories revealing highlights from her “The Universe Is Undefeated” weekend tour performance at the Irving Plaza — and it looks like she had a blast.

O’Day, and her fellow Danity Kane members Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard, just kicked off their new tour. Attendees will not only get to see these three share some of the original band’s best hits, but everybody will get some songs from Dawn’s solo venture as well as from Dumblonde — the collaboration between Shannon and Aubrey — notes the Patriot Artists Agency.

The singer never hesitates to share sizzling-hot photos via her Instagram page, and it looks like she had everybody buzzing with this recent sultry ensemble. Aubrey O’Day has clearly managed to reignite the fan base of Danity Kane with this new tour — and her fans can’t wait to see what she does next.