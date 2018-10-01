‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Engaged After Romantic Proposal Including Helicopter Ride [Pics]

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are officially engaged. McKinley proposed to his Real Housewives of Atlanta girlfriend over the weekend in Atlanta, and according to People, he pulled out all of the stops. Williams is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Inquisitr reported that there were strong rumors regarding a proposal in the works. RHOA is currently being filmed, and it was thought that McKinley would propose during the 11th season of the reality show. With only 5 weeks of filming left, McKinley sealed the deal and popped the big question to the mother-to-be.

The businessman spared no expense in creating a magical experience, making the proposal an unforgettable one for his girlfriend. McKinley had reportedly been working on the proposal for months and made sure to include all of the elements that would steal Williams’ heart, including the singer Lil’ Mo who sang “4 Ever.”

“Dennis rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there,” Williams’ rep told People, elaborating further.

“After they were officially engaged, they threw a Prayer party for Baby McKinley. She doesn’t want any focus on the ring etc. but it’s huge and gorgeous! Dennis had videographer & photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months… had candles etc. and rose petals everywhere.”

It seems as if baby McKinley was very much a part of the celebrations. In a previous interview, Williams told People that the baby was a blessing. RHOA fans know that she suffered a miscarriage six years ago and was absolutely devastated. She also told the publication that she had various medical problems as well during that time period.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

Williams took to Instagram and showed off her very impressive ring and dazzling smile in two multi-image posts. McKinley is photographed sporting a denim jacket and white pants while he gets down on one knee. The photo shows a gorgeously pregnant Williams in a dark pink dress which contours her beautiful frame. The couple look ridiculously in love and happy.

Fans took the time to congratulate one of their favorite reality stars and wish the couple the best for the future. Williams and McKinley are set to take on the world together, and with a new baby on the way, we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Catch the proposal later this year on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, only on Bravo TV.