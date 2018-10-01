A Member Of The Royal Family Was Recently Removed From The Line Of Succession To The Crown

Princess Alexandra of Hanover decided she would pursue a religious belief outside of the Church of England. That choice had consequences for her positioning in the British royal family.

A member of the British royal family has been removed from the official line of succession. But it wasn’t a scandal or a compromise through marriage that forced this individual out — rather, it was their commitment to their personal religious beliefs that removed them from possible coronation.

Nineteen-year-old Princess Alexandra of Hanover is the daughter of Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Princess Caroline of Monaco. Her lineage also makes her a descendant of English Queen Victoria (as well as Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany).

Alexandra is the only child of Prince Ernst and Princess Caroline, and the only daughter of Princess Caroline to be given the title of “princess” herself, according to reporting from Royal Central.

Besides her lineage in the United Kingdom, Princess Alexandra also has relatives in other kingdoms. She’s the granddaughter of actress Grace Kelly, who in 1956 married Prince Rainier III, becoming Princess Grace in the process, according to Biography.

So why did Princess Alexandra get booted from the British royal line of succession? It all has to do with faith.

Princess Caroline is a Catholic and Prince Ernst August is a Lutheran. According to British law, Catholics and other non-Protestants are forbidden from ascending to the crown. Princess Alexandra, who was born in Austria in July 1999 (and christened as a Lutheran two months after her birthday), has decided to pursue her mother’s faith instead of her father’s, becoming a Catholic herself.

It’s a daunting task to change the faith you believe in, but for Princess Alexandra, the change means more than just informing friends and relatives of your new beliefs — it also means leaving the British royal line of succession.

Not all is lost for Princess Alexandra, however, at least in regards to her potential to become a queen. Because her mother is part of the Monegasque royal family, that means she’s also in the line of succession for the crown in Monaco as well.

But just as it was the case for the British royal family, the chances that Princess Alexandra ascends to the crown are not that high: She’s currently the 12th in line to lead the monarchy in the years ahead.

