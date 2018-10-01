Leah Remini Goes Glam For Photo Shoot, Former TV Husband Kevin James Follows Suit

The 'King of Queens' co-stars go glam on Instagram.

Leah Remini is living the glamorous life. The former King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait star recently posed for a photo shoot for LaPalme magazine, where she got the full glam treatment for photos to accompany her cover interview.

In a series of stunning portraits by photographer Filbert Kung, Remini boasts a wavy blowout as she wears a gorgeous Lavanya Coodly dress. The popular actress also puts her best face forward with a picture perfect makeover with Stare cosmetics.

According to Extra, LaPalme creative director Derek Warburton said of Remini, “I had the most incredible experience with her. Throughout the day she would touch my face and say, ‘Thank you’… that is real appreciation.”

Leah Remini recently shot a pilot for a FOX sitcom about a conservative lesbian mom, but fans will always remember her for her nine-season run with Kevin James on the CBS comedy The King of Queens. Last year, the duo also reunited for a second CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, but the show was canceled in May after its second season.

After seeing Remini’s impressive glam shoot, Kevin James took to Instagram to let his longtime TV wife know that her photo shoot inspired him as well. A bearded and bald James hammed it up for the camera, posing with his best pucker and a favorite hat for a series of parody shots. You can see the shots here.

Remini reposted the pics and told her TV husband that he’s still looking good more than 10 years after The King of Queens wrapped. Remini also told James that she misses him every day.

Remini, who currently stars in the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath, is known for her youthful looks. The 48-year-old actress has long been dogged by plastic surgery rumors but has always denied going under the knife. According to New Beauty, Remini previously set the record straight on her surgery status with a message to her social media critics.

“Lol. I have had no plastic surgery, but thank you for thinking that,” Remini wrote to one inquiring follower. “I will Botox the hell of it until I do need a real facelift though!”

As for Remini’s longtime King of Queens co-star, Kevin James has long been rumored to wear a toupee but he never publicly addressed the rumors. The actor now seems to have answered that question once and for all with his hilarious glam photo shoot inspired by Leah Remini.