Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Tiny Waist, Supports Her Man In Patriots Jersey

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is letting everyone know exactly which NFL team she supports on Sundays. The model recently took to social media to show her support for her man, and his team the New England Patriots.

Camille Kostek posted a photo of herself via Instagram wearing Rob Gronkowski’s number 87 jersey on Sunday, revealing that she was ready for NFL game day.

In the black and white photo the former cheerleader turned model sports her boyfriend’s jersey, and a pair of high waisted jeans. The jersey is pinned back to show off Camille’s flat tummy.

Kostek stands with her hands on her hips as she smiles for the camera. Her long, blonde hair is styled in a messy, loose waves.

As many fans know, Rob Gronkowski, a tight end for the Patriots, met Camille Kostek when she was a cheerleader for the team. However, it wasn’t until she left the squad in 2015 that the pair made their romance public.

The couple seem to be a match made in football heaven. However, they have had a bit of a rough patch. According to E! News, back in 2017, it was rumored that the couple may have split, and outlets were reporting that Gronk had moved on from the relationship.

However, the split was seemingly short lived, and the two were back together by May 2017. They’ve been nearly inseparable ever since. However, the public relationship does have some drawbacks for Kostek.

Earlier this year, Camille Kostek admitted that she found it hard to see her name in the media, and that she found it very difficult to read something about herself that she had no control over.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Kostek stated.

However, the Sports Illustrated model doesn’t just use social media to support Rob Gronkowski. She also makes a point to reveal what’s important to her, and how she believes confidence in the key to happiness, calling herself a “freckleface on the go,” in her Instagram bio.