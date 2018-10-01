‘Fox News’ Guest Says Christine Blasey Ford Testified ‘Like An Adolescent’ With ‘Psychological Problems’

A former federal prosecutor suggested Sunday night on Fox News that Christine Blasey Ford acted “like an adolescent” with “clear emotional and psychological problems” during Thursday’s hearing in which she testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school, Newsweek is reporting.

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova, a man who came close to joining President Donald Trump’s personal legal team earlier this year, offered his take on the hearing on Fox News, in which he suggested that Ford, 51, lied about not knowing that the committee offered to see her in California three times, but that her lawyers were aware of the offer.

“Quite frankly, her testimony the other day was far from credible,” diGenova said, as quoted by Newsweek. “She’s a very, very disturbed woman with clear emotional and psychological problems. This is a 55-year-old ‘adult’ who testified like an adolescent. Not a single corroborating detail.”

Fox News host Steve Hilton characterized diGenova’s views as “strong,” adding that he disagreed. In Hilton’s opinion, Ford conveyed she was disturbed by something bad that happened to her, as per Newsweek. But diGenova’s was not persuaded.

“I think Christine Ford is a very sad woman and not a thing that she said should be believed and none of it has corroborated,” he said.

“There’s no evidence that Brett Kavanaugh had anything to do with what happened to her,” diGenova continued. “She may very well believe that something happened to her, but none of it relates to Brett Kavanaugh, and she presented no evidence other than her stark raving testimony that it was he.”

diGenova’s comments comes after Trump said Ford’s testimony was “very compelling,” as the Inquisitr previously reported. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Trump added that Ford is a “very fine woman” who had provided a “very compelling” testimony on Thursday.

Despite his comments, Trump continued to show support for his Supreme Court nominate, saying that Kavanaugh gave a powerful testimony on Thursday that showed he is the right candidate for the position.

“Brett’s testimony was, likewise, really something that I hadn’t seen before,” Trump said, as per the Inquisitr report.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe sided with diGenova, however, saying that Ford’s testimony was inconsistent, as per Newsweek.

“Joe is right. Look, the only thing that is consistent about Christine Ford is that she’s inconsistent,” Boothe said. “She had previously said that this event happened in her late teens. Now she’s saying that it happened in 1982.”