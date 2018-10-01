Samanatha Markle Apologizes To Half-Sister Meghan Over Negative Comments

Meghan Markle’s half-sister is in the news again. This time because of a public apology that she made to her royal sibling after some earlier negative comments.

Samantha Markle, 53, has been receiving media attention ever since Meghan started dating Prince Harry. The estranged half-sister has made controversial remarks about the Duchess of Sussex about their relationship several times in the past.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Samantha recently appeared on British TV show, Jeremy Vine, and apologized to her sister for all of the drama. She told host Jeremy that she was hurt because she wasn’t invited to the royal wedding, and that everything would have moved forward with positive resolve if they had been included in the family event.

She sent a message to the Duchess and said that [despite everything that happened]… it doesn’t mean that we love you any less,” and further added that such things can happen in families because of confusion and hurt. She apologized to Meghan Markle and said that she “wish[es] things could be different.”

Last month, Samantha’s publicist, Rob Cooper, announced on Twitter that the 53-year-old is travelling to the U.K. to see Meghan Markle after she pleaded with the Duchess of Sussex to meet their ailing father — Thomas Markle. Meghan’s father has also been in the spotlight for continually speaking to the press — despite the royal daughter’s strong disapproval, per ET.

However, Samantha’s arrival in the U.K. triggered a negative reaction from the public after media reports painted a negative picture of her intentions — using phrases like, “threatening a showdown,” “demanding a meeting,” and suggestions that Samantha is planning to “confront” Meghan — as reported by the Inquisitr.

"It could have been nipped in the bud had everyone been included…" But Samantha Markle apologises to her half sister Meghan, after flying to the UK and not being able to contact her.@TheJeremyVine | @Channel5_tv | #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/iApIbTiPWm — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) October 1, 2018

During the interview, Samantha said that her comments have left her half-sister hurt because the media did not report her words accurately.

“This media madness has been quite overwhelming. And maybe it’s quite powerful,” she said during the interview.

But the interview was not easy for Samantha, because show host Jeremy continued to grill her about the negative comments that she has been making about Meghan Markle in relation to their father.

In July, she posted a message to Twitter saying that if Thomas Markle dies, it will be because of Meghan’s cold attitude toward him, as TMZ reported.

Jeremy Vine demanded that Samantha tell the audience why she wanted to “shame” and “insult” Meghan Markle.

“What I am driving at here, you have insulted Meghan so much, your sister, including blaming her for her father’s death while he’s still alive,” Vile asked.

However, Samantha kept dodging the questions by saying that she was only being “protective” over their father, per the Express.

After all of the drama, Samantha Markle expressed during the interview that she feels happy for Meghan for marrying Prince Harry, and said,