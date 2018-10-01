‘DWTS’ Guest-Star Donny Osmond Spills Winning Mirrorball Was ‘Biggest Moment’ Of His Life

Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Donny Osmond will return to the ballroom tonight to perform for Las Vegas night, honoring his 10-year contribution as a performer on the infamous Strip alongside sister Marie Osmond.

Both Marie and Donny competed on the series past seasons (she in Season 3 and he in Season 9), but only Donny took home a mirrorball alongside pro Kym Herjavec (nee Johnston).

Entertainment Weekly revealed that his DWTS win is still one of the “biggest moments” in his life.

Donny Osmond spoke to EW about his DWTS past and what he has planned for the contestants in the ballroom during tonight’s show.

“To be honest with you, it’s one of the biggest moments of my career. There’s ‘Puppy Love,’ there’s The Donny and Marie Show, there’s ‘Soldier of Love,’ there’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, but my win on Dancing with the Stars will always be in the top slots off my career,” he explained.

“I don’t want to sound cheesy but it’s almost emotional coming back to that ballroom and stepping on the dance floor because of the blood, sweat, and tears that I put into it with Kym Johnson. It’s almost like I own of piece of it. I guess I do,” he remarked.

Osmond will perform a Frank Sinatra classic for the series-themed event “Vegas Night.”

“Luck Be a Lady” is a song that Osmond has done in concert “many, many times,” but reveals his version is quite different from the Sinatra original.

While Sinatra’s version was more a big band version, his is more of a sultry nightclub version.

Osmond then noted that competing on the ABC dance show helped boost his career. He shared to EW that his time on DWTS broadened the scope of his audience, which is now multi-generational versus just older women and men who remembered him from his 70s heydey, as a performer alongside his iconic family band The Osmonds.

Although winning helped bring more people to the twosome’s Vegas shows, Osmond revealed it is both a blessing and a curse for the brother and sister singing duo.

“The audience expects a lot of dancing, which we do. We have eight dancers and a full orchestra. And of course, I rub in Marie’s face every night that I won and she lost,” he quipped.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.