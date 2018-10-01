Indonesian Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 800

Mass burials and prison breaks reported in Sulawesi.

The Indonesian island of Sulawesi is still struggling to recover from a series of earthquake and a tsunami which has left more than 840 people dead reports CBS News.

Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, was hit by a 7.5 magnitude quake that triggered a tsunami which reached as high as 20-feet in some areas, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. People are suspected to still be trapped under rubble in the regional capital, with rescue crews working through the weekend and into Monday, with Indonesian officials believing there are up to 50 people still trapped under overturned buildings.

With so many dead because of the earthquake and tsunami city officials have begun burying the bodies, with reporters on the scene reporting that dozens of body bags were placed in a mass grave in the city. This could be only the beginning of the increase in the death toll, with Sulawesi’s unique geography creating several remote communities the death toll is expected to rise above 1000.

335,000 people live in Palu alone, with the population of Sulawesi as a whole estimated at 18.5 million tens of thousands are already known to be homeless. That figure will also increase with the Palu almost completely leveled by the quake.

A mass grave on a hillside in Palu, Indonesia as the tsunami death toll moves towards 1,000. Oddly biblical in scale & sorrow. pic.twitter.com/R8g6OLEpaH — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) October 1, 2018

The mass grave that has been dug in the city is 33 feet by 330 feet and the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency has said it could be expanded. Local officials report that 545 bodies are being brought to that grave from just one local hospital, with the burials expected to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Burials have to happen quickly in Sulawesi, hence the need for the mass grave, with the island having a majority Muslim population Islam requires burials to happen quickly after death, typically within one day. That requirement makes things difficult for officials and rescue workers at times of disaster, wanting to identify bodies, and help families but also respect the religious customs of the population.

All the victims were photographed before buying buried, with those photographs posted in the city for family members to identify loved ones. This will also allow people to pay respects at the proper burial site, with mass graves and public graveyards open for burials allowing for thousands to be buried authorities want to make sure that everybody knows where all the victims are buried.

Beyond the dead and homeless, local authorities will have another issue with 1,200 inmates escaping from three prisons on the island. Two of those prisons were already over capacity, and one of them, in the secondary city of Donggala, was on fire. Authorities gave prisoners the benefit of the doubt, saying they likely escaped to save their lives and added that most of the prisoners were detained for corruption or drug offenses.

Authorities have made finding prisoners the lowest of their priorities, choosing instead to focus on rescuing survivors, with one 25-year-old found in the rubble of a hotel late on Sunday night giving hope that more will be found.

Indonesia’s government has welcomed international assistance, and with the quakes now calmed down the main airport in Palu has been opened for emergency relief aircraft to land.