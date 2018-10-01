Rosie O’Donnell Opens Up About Her Repaired Relationship With Daughter Chelsea On ‘The Talk’

The mom of five had a troubled relationship with her now-pregnant daughter.

Rosie O’Donnell gave viewers of The Talk an update on her relationship with daughter Chelsea. The 56-year-old mom of five was previously estranged from her eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle, when the girl was a teen, but it now sounds as though their relationship is stronger than ever.

O’Donnell addressed her relationship with Chelsea, now 21, when she was a guest co-host on The Talk last week. During a roundtable discussion on the CBS chatfest, the panel, which also included regular co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve, asked, “Did your relationship being tested ever make it stronger?”

Rosie O’Donnell promptly opened up about her troubled daughter Chelsea, who ran away from home and was estranged from her family in 2015, according to People.

“I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times. She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other.”

O’Donnell added that the reconciliation has brought peace to both mom and daughter.

“When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that.”

In 2015, Chelsea O’ Donnell, Rosie’s adopted daughter with her ex-partner Kelli Carpenter, went missing from the family’s Nyack, New York, home. The teen was found unharmed a week later in Barnegat Light on the Jersey Shore with a man she reportedly met online on the dating site Tinder, according to the Hollywood Reporter. At the time, Rosie O’Donnell appealed to her fans to help find her missing daughter, whom she said suffers from mental illness and had not been taking her medication.

Rosie O'Donnell asks for public's help finding daughter Chelsea. http://t.co/FIcMnXnQqP pic.twitter.com/ePnvDJEm3w — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 18, 2015

But after she was found, the teen claimed Rosie kicked her out of the house. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Chelsea O’Donnell also hinted that her estrangement from her famous mom could be permanent.

“A part of my heart will always care for Rosie, but many things she has done to me over the past few months are unforgivable at the present. Some things just take time, if ever,“ she said.

In June of this year, People reported that Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter had reunited and were on good terms. The talk show host also confirmed that Chelsea is now pregnant.

“Yes, she is pregnant. We have reconnected,” O’Donnell told the magazine through her rep.

The pregnancy was also confirmed by Chelsea’s boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa, who last month revealed the couple is expecting a daughter in January 2019.

In addition to Chelsea, Rosie O’Donnell is a mom to sons Parker, 23, and Blake, 18, as well as daughters Vivienne, 15, and Dakota, 5. Chelsea’s baby will be the former View host’s first grandchild.

Rosie O’Donnell is a top contender to fill Julie Chen’s vacated seat on The View. If she scores the job, fans will likely hear a lot more about her new chapter as a first-time grandmother.