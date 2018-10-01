Will Ashley Jacobs Return To ‘Southern Charm’ For Season 6? Her ‘Redemption Story’ May Be Unlikely

Thomas Ravenel was fired last week.

Ashley Jacobs’ boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, was fired from his role on Southern Charm last week — but what about her?

Days after Bravo TV announced that Ravenel would not be included in any further seasons of their hit reality show, the Celebrity Insider told readers that the possibility of a Jacobs return was looking “less and less likely.”

While Jacobs was in the middle of much of last season’s drama, her boyfriend’s ongoing sexual assault cases have led the network to part ways with him. And because Jacobs has no real ties to any other cast member on the series, she may see the same fate.

According to the Celebrity Insider‘s report, Jacobs recently made it clear that she would like to come back to the show and be featured in a “redemption story.” As some may have seen, Jacobs told People magazine last month that she hoped that Bravo TV would have the “decency” to give her a chance to show a different side of herself, as they allowed Kathryn Dennis to do.

Although Ashley hasn’t directly addressed the allegations of sexual assault against her boyfriend in the days since his arrest, she confirmed on Instagram days ago that she and Thomas were still dating. A short time later, new details were revealed.

Jacobs is “standing by Thomas,” an insider told E! News at the end of last week.

“[Ashley] supports him,” the source added.

During her interview with People last month, Ashley Jacobs said that if Bravo TV agrees to have her back on their show, she will not fight with anyone, nor will she play dirty. Instead, she vowed to “smile and be nice” as she leaves her villain persona behind. She also said that if she is allowed to come back to Southern Charm, she will apologize to Kathryn Dennis for all of the horrible things that she said about her — and her parenting — on the show.

“I’m happy to go there and say to Kathryn, ‘I’m sorry. I know exactly what you went through,’ she promised. “I’m 33 and this is hard, I can’t imagine what this is like at 21. Not to kiss her ass but I’m trying to say, ‘Hey, I get it.’ And the people who were on the reunion — they were more concerned about me than anything. Cameron, Chelsea, even Craig. They’re concerned about me.”

Southern Charm Season 6 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.