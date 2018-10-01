Jennifer Lopez & Ex-Boyfriend Diddy Share Friendly Reunion In Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-love Diddy reunited during a party to celebrate the final show of her residency in Las Vegas.

Lopez wrapped her hit All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood with a fabulous afterparty at Mr. Chow in Caesars Palace.

The two were seen hugging and talking with one another with Lopez looking sexy in a sparkly jumpsuit with hoop earrings and her hair pulled back away from her face.

Lopez’s current love Alex Rodriguez warmly greeted Diddy as well.

People Magazine reported that during the afterparty, “Diddy drank Ciroc and spent time with Evan Ross and Anthony Anderson.”

The couple dated for two years, from 1999 through 2001, although there were persistent rumors that the iconic rapper was unfaithful to Lopez when they dated.

The singer and actress confirmed the rumors in a story published by Entertainment Weekly in 2003.

“I can’t remember right now, but I won’t say it didn’t happen,” she stated. “I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night,” she explained to the publication.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Lopez exited the relationship in February 2001. “I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?”

She rebounded from her romance with Diddy by marrying dancer Cris Judd. Their union lasted for two years before they split. After Judd, Lopez became involved with and later, engaged to actor Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck ushered in a new era of celebrity couples, with the nickname “Bennifer” and hopes for a happily ever. Alas, it was not to be and the couple called things off in 2004.

George DeSota / Liaison/Getty

“I was eviscerated,” Lopez said of the press she received while shooting the film Gigli, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business. My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again.”

People reported in 2006 that Diddy noted Lopez was and always will be an important part of his life.

“She was one of my girlfriends, and the most highly publicized one. But I’ve been blessed to go out with a couple of great women, and she was one of the great ones,” he remarked of the talented singer and actress.