President Trump Holds Monday News Conference To Announce Trade Deal With Canada & Mexico, Replacing NAFTA

Early Monday morning, USA TODAY reported that President Trump had announced a news conference to take place at 11 a.m. that day, regarding the recent trade negotiations between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Apparently, the three countries had until the deadline of midnight Sunday to come up with a trade deal that would replace the previous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The negotiations proved successful, as the agreement was released overnight into Monday morning. Trump took to Twitter early in the day to get the conversation rolling.

“Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico,” Trump tweeted.

The new deal reportedly has some major changes, such as in rules for the product movement across countries. The president had previously claimed that NAFTA was unfair to America, says USA TODAY. Trump also tweeted that the new agreement would be called The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It looks like Trump’s hard negotiation tactics gained something in his favor, because he seemed enthusiastic about the agreement in a series of more tweets.

The news conference, which is being held in the Rose Garden of the White House, is being covered live by many news outlets, including Fox News.

In live coverage of the opening remarks of the new conference, by Fox News, a reporter said Trump thinks the new USMCA is the “most important agreement” that has been made recently. He reiterated in his opening comments that he had kept his campaign promise of trade reform, and stated that he feels the agreement was reached in “fairness and reciprocity.” Apparently, the new deal will cover over $1.2 trillion in trade, says the President, according to Fox News. Trump also made sure to thank Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in his opening comments, stating that the two are developing a “really good relationship.” Surely, more commentary on the news conference will emerge as the agreement is detailed.

The #SNL cold opening is writing itself in this Trump news conference. — DADDY ICE (@DaddyIce2) September 26, 2018

The agreement comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly expressed that he was not worried about the slow pace of the negotiations, said The Hill. Trudeau attributed the slow-going process to the “toughness” of Canada in its negotiations process. He also stated that he felt a fair deal could be made. Previously, Trump had ridiculed Canada’s “tough” stakes in the deal, but it looks like all countries involved have now come to an agreement. More details of the plan should emerge throughout Monday.