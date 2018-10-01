Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Trump, has five children with estranged wife Vanessa Trump. In the wake of the controversial Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Trump Jr. opened up about his take on the Me Too movement and how he worries more for his boys than his girls.

The president’s son recently chatted with the Daily Mail while in Montana with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. During the discussion, he said that right now, he fears more for his sons during this current climate of the #MeToo movement. Donald Trump Jr. noted that he has both sons and daughters, and he says it’s scary to see what’s happening right now.

Yahoo notes that during the chat, Don Jr. said that “real claims” from “real victims” are diminished when situations like Dr. Ford allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arise that he believes are “so obviously political.” The president’s son has made no secret of which side he takes in this battle with the Kavanaugh nomination, as he’s shared or retweeted numerous posts on Twitter that accuse the Democrats of ruining the nominee’s life over false accusations emerging with political motivations.

For her part, Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle took a somewhat more measured approach. Guilfoyle noted that people should be cautious and aware of political motivations that may impact allegations like these. However, she also said that people making allegations of sexual assault should get a fair hearing.

EXCLUSIVE: @DonaldJTrumpJr tells us that the Kavanaugh he-said she-said case makes him more scared for his sons than for his daughters. His first joint TV interview with @kimguilfoyle airs today and tomorrow on @DailyMailTV https://t.co/HcLniegGmC — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 1, 2018

Guilfoyle added that while it can be tough to get the facts decades later, which is the case with Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh, she doesn’t think that allegations should be ignored. Kimberly added that it’s important to do an investigation and try to get to the facts, but it’s also important to look at the politics and motivations involved.

Don Jr. and Kimberly just did their first joint interview together and DailyMailTV will air it on Monday and Tuesday. The couple did the interview while in Montana together recently where they attended a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. The Republican candidate is trying to beat incumbent Jon Tester, and it is expected to be a tight race.

Trump Jr.’s statement that he worries about his sons more than his daughters in this #MeToo climate is sure to ruffle some feathers. Of course, he’s certainly not the only one who has voiced opinions of that nature in recent days and his statements seem very much in line with what his father, President Donald Trump, has said as well.