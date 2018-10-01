Florida Woman Allegedly Sliced Man’s Face With A Knife After He Refused To Have Sex With Her

A Florida woman has been arrested for reportedly using a kitchen knife to slice her boyfriend’s face after he rejected her sexual advances, according to a police report. The man was hospitalized following the attack.

Katherine Nieves-Tavarez, 27, of Vero Beach, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to WFTV. The incident took place at her apartment on the 1000 block of 40th Avenue on Thursday. Police responded at about 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a man standing in the doorway with his face covered in blood, according to the local news channel.

“She hit me with a knife. … I can’t see,” the man said.

The man told police Nieves-Tavarez became aggravated when he declined to have sex with her multiple times, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers, citing her arrest affidavit. Police reported Nieves-Tavarez was under the influence of alcohol. Nieves-Tavarez also had blood on her clothing and hands, the arrest affidavit notes as posted by The Smoking Gun.

The man told officers that he was sitting on the couch in the living room when Nieves-Tavarez, his live-in girlfriend who he said had been drinking, asked to have sex, which he declined, according to the affidavit. The man added that “after declining multiple times,” Nieves-Tavarez “became angry and started yelling at him.” At that point, the man ran outside to get away from Nieves-Tavarez, but she grabbed a “large, silver, kitchen knife” and followed him out to the patio where she slashed his face multiple times, the arrest affidavit stated.

Nieves-Tavarez told officers that her boyfriend already had injuries to his face when she saw him earlier in the evening, the affidavit continued. In her version of the story, she got home after a night out with a friend and saw the cut on her boyfriend’s face. He then became angry when she asked him about the cuts and began attacking her with the knife, according to the affidavit.

However, “Ms. Nieves-Tavarez could not give any specific information about her account of the story,” the affidavit stated.

The victim had several cuts on his face, a torn shirt, and redness around his neck and chest area. He was treated for his injuries at Indian River Medical Center, according to the Treasure Coast Newspaper.

Nieves-Tavarez remains at the Indian River County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to information listed on the county jail’s website. Her court date is set for Oct. 31.